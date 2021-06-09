Hampton Beach, N.H., chief says violence on beach was inspired by social media

“What we’re really experiencing here are events that are coordinated through social media that just gather mass amounts of people to a group in one place,” Hobbs told the panel.

Hampton, N.H. police Chief David Hobbs addressed the beach fracas in his town during remarks at Monday’s regular Board of Selectmen meeting.

The violence that erupted May 26 at Hampton Beach involving hundreds of patrons was part of a nationwide trend of people organizing fights on social media that later play out at beaches and other public venues, the New Hampshire town’s police chief said this week.

He said he’s looked into the matter and found that the largescale, pre-arranged fights are happening all over the country. New Hampshire State Police are assisting Hampton, N.H., police with extra police presence in the area.

Advertisement

“I started looking around the country at some of these events that are going on,” Hobbs continued. “Seattle. Miami. It’s not just Hampton. ... This is the trend that’s going on across the country.”

Hobbs insisted that “we will get through this” and said police had been anticipating a busy day at Hampton Beach leading up to the violence on May 26, as it was the first 90-degree day of the season.

“Yes, we knew it was going to busy,” Hobbs said. “Yes, we staffed up. We brought in some outside agencies. Obviously, it was a group of 500 people or so” involved in the fighting.

He said things got “a little out of hand,” and that police responded strategically in the moment.

“At that point, the goal was not to go out and arrest as many people as we can,” Hobbs said. “Because it just chips away at the number of officers that we have, and it becomes a safety issue.”

Rather, he said, police were hoping to “disperse” the group and avoid injuries to patrons and property damage.

Advertisement

“We did that,” Hobbs said. “We did that ... in collaboration with our partners, and with that extra staffing that we had on. So yes, I know it wasn’t ideal, but we were able to [respond] ... without anybody getting hurt.”

Police that day dispersed hundreds of young people from the beach after fights broke out, the Portsmouth Herald reported. Video clips showed fighters squaring off in circles of chanting spectators on the sand and boardwalk, the newspaper said.

“Since then, we’ve coordinated pretty heavily with our partners” to increase law enforcement visibility at the beach, Hobbs said Monday. “We will continue with these efforts so that we can focus on these issues and be visible, so people can feel safe when they come to this community.”

A similar episode of violence was recently reported at White Horse Beach in Plymouth, Mass.

In that case, a crowd of about 100 to 150 people gathered at White Horse Beach in Plymouth on May 23 for what appeared to be a loosely organized boxing match, local police have said. Fisticuffs are only legal in Massachusetts if sanctioned by the state Athletic Commission. No arrests were made at the scene.

A community member later told police about a video posted to Instagram that showed two men in boxing gloves at the beach and a person who appeared to be officiating their fight, officials have said.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.