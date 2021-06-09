Man pleads not guilty to leaving scene of fatal Shelburne crash

He allegedly did not stop after hitting Rhonda Thompson, of Shelburne, who was on her morning walk, with his truck in the breakdown lane of Route 2 at about 6:30 a.m., the statement said.

Peter E. Toomey was also arraigned on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to stay in marked lanes in Greenfield District Court, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 51-year-old Northampton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to negligent motor vehicle homicide and other charges in connection to the crash that killed a 45-year-old woman in Shelburne Tuesday morning, officials said.

Toomey allegedly falsely told police he hit a deer Monday evening, causing front-end damage to his truck, and tried to get a friend to corroborate the story, the statement said.

He also allegedly told authorities he did not stop because Thompson was with someone, whom he assumed would get help, the statement said.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash, the statement said. If he makes bail, he would be required to surrender his driver’s license and report to probation twice per week, and he would not be allowed to drive or leave the state.

The court will review on July 8 if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to Superior Court, where he could be sentenced to state prison, the statement said.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.





Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.