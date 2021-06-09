Massachusetts Legislature on cusp of advancing millionaires tax to 2022 ballot

With 101 votes — a threshold the Democratic-dominated chambers are widely expected to pass — the so-called millionaires tax would clear the last procedural hurdle to go before voters in November 2022, when the governor, each statewide office, and every seat in the Legislature will also be on the ballot.

The Legislature will gather Wednesday afternoon to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose a 4 percent surtax on annual personal income above $1 million. The measure could generate billions in revenue that supporters say could improve the state’s schools, roads, and subways.

Massachusetts lawmakers appear set to advance a sweeping change to the state tax code to the 2022 ballot and kickstart a bruising political debate over whether the wealthiest residents should pay more in taxes.

The Legislature first approved the proposal, 147 to 48, in 2019 and must advance it in consecutive legislative sessions before it can make the ballot. If approved by voters, the measure would take effect the following January and reshape the state’s traditional flat income tax rate, currently set at 5 percent.

Beyond that, little is certain. Both sides are already challenging projections of how much revenue the higher tax rate would raise. The same measure was headed to voters in 2018 before the Supreme Judicial Court rejected the ballot question as unconstitutional, raising questions if another legal challenge could emerge. And in the 17 months ahead, residents will likely be bombarded with arguments over how the change would alter Massachusetts.

The state Department of Revenue projected nearly six years ago that the measure could generate anywhere from $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion in revenue each year. Since then, the number of millionaires in Massachusetts have jumped to more than 20,000.

Supporters, including labor unions and progressive activists, say those extra billions are badly needed to help finance the state’s new school funding system passed in 2019, which promised hundreds of millions in additional aid to school districts each year.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, and Senate President Karen E. Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, both back the change, saying it would usher in a more “equitable and hopeful future.”

Governor Charlie Baker repeatedly declined to take a position on the tax measure in 2018, but has consistently signaled his opposition to hiking taxes, except for funding a new, specific purpose. “I’ve said many times that I don’t think the solution to Massachusetts issues or problems is to raise taxes and I’ve said that many times,” Baker said in 2019.

The proposed amendment has long drawn heated opposition from business leaders and others. A study released Tuesday by the Beacon Hill Institute, a right-leaning think tank, and funded by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation, a conservative nonprofit, challenged previous estimates, saying the measure would raise $1.2 billion in its first year and roughly $1.5 billion by 2027.

The study also said that the higher tax rate would cost the state more than 9,300 private sector jobs in 2023, arguing highly paid earners would leave Massachusetts for lower-cost states.

“The first effect reflects how Massachusetts residents would vote with their feet once the amendment was implemented,” the study said.

Wednesday’s vote also comes at a time when Massachusetts appears flush with cash. State officials said last week that the Department of Revenue collected more than double the tax revenue than it had expected in May. The state has now pulled in $3.9 billion above projections through 11 months of the fiscal year, and $1.36 billion more than it expected to collect for the entire fiscal year that ends on June 30.

State lawmakers this week also sent to Baker a bill that would give them control over how to spend nearly $5.2 billion in federal COVID stimulus money, potentially over several years.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.