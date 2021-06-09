Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Hubbardston crash

A man suffered serious injuries after being thrown off his motorcycle and over a guard rail in Hubbardston Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., crews found the injured motorcyclist down a steep embankment near 32 Williamsville Road, the fire department said on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Leominster native was on his way to play softball at the Rod and Gun Club on Williamsville Road, Police Chief Dennis G. Perron said.