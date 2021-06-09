Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Hubbardston crash

A man suffered serious injuries after being thrown off his motorcycle and over a guard rail in Hubbardston Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., crews found the injured motorcyclist down a steep embankment near 32 Williamsville Road, the fire department said on Twitter.
The 28-year-old Leominster native was on his way to play softball at the Rod and Gun Club on Williamsville Road, Police Chief Dennis G. Perron said.
He lost control while turning the corner at the club and fell from his motorcycle, over a guard rail, and into a wooded area, Perron said.
A heavy rescue company from Barre was called to help with the difficult extrication, the fire department said.
The man was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He was in serious condition, Perron said.
The road remains closed while an investigation is ongoing.
