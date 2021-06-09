Peregrine falcon chicks banded in annual ceremony

The annual event takes place each June, Paulson said. Banding remains an important part of officials’ efforts to track the birds’ dispersal, lifespan, and health. Emphasizing the importance of banding, Paulson noted that a female falcon born and banded in a nest in Brockton was later tracked to a nest at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The birds were briefly removed from their nest by wildlife experts, and two metal bands, each containing a unique identification number, were placed around their legs, allowing regional and federal officials to identify the birds if they are ever injured or die. The regional band is black over green, while the federal band is silver, said MassWildlife Senior Environmental Review Biologist Dave Paulson.

Three peregrine falcon chicks were banded Wednesday morning in the lobby of 177 Huntington Ave. in Boston, where they live in a nest on the building’s 23rd floor.

The Huntington Avenue building, the former site of the Christian Science world headquarters, has played host to peregrine falcons dating back to 1995, Paulson said. The falcons nest in a tray on a ledge of the building’s 23rd floor. Soft gravel in the tray helps keep the eggs together and helps them to hatch.

Dave Paulson, MassWildlife Senior Environmental Review Biologist, bands one of the chicks. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The bird who hatched the chicks was banded in 2017 and has been living at the Huntington nest since then, Paulson said. However, officials have reason to believe she has been living there dating back to 2012.

Two of the banded chicks were determined to be males; the third was a female, Paulson said.

Peregrine falcons became an endangered species in 1969 amid the use of the pesticide DDT in the US. The pesticide was later banned, and restoration efforts began for the birds in 1972, Mass Wildlife said in a statement. MassWildlife launched its Natural Heritage and Endangered Species program in the 1980s and tackled peregrine falcon restoration as its first initiative.

In 1999, the birds were removed from the federal Endangered Species Act list, and in 2019, their status in Massachusetts improved from “threatened” to “special concern,” the statement said.

The mother keeps an eye on her chicks as they are removed. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

