The Pride I carry with me: Nicole Eigbrett

My name is Nicole and my life is a beautiful resistance because my trauma has not stopped me from finding my chosen family and fighting for a better world.

I am a cis, bisexual Chinese transracial adoptee. ‘Transracial’ in the adoptee context means I was raised in a family of a different race than my own, which in my case was a white household. Adoptees are first generation immigrants who’ve been severed from their homelands, and this carries a lifetime of trauma.

For most of my life, I didn’t know where I belonged, who I could be, or how to find the love that I deserved. A few years ago, I started therapy and came out as queer. I resolved to build a life and community that embraced me for who I fully am. It’s still a work in progress, but I will continue to fight for myself as hard as I fight for others who’ve been oppressed or marginalized.

Advertisement

The pride I carry with me honors the queer and transgender AAPI adoptees who are defining identity, home, and belonging on their own terms.

Nicole Eigbrett is director of community organizing at Community Action Agency of Somerville, and a member organizer of the Asian American Resource Workshop and Beacon BLOC. Follow her at @nicolewhaat.

Every Wednesday in June, A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Pride Month. Follow us on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.