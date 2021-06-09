Republican who made anti-gay remarks says she won’t be “bullied” into resigning

Deborah Martell, who represents Ludlow on the 80-member GOP State Committee, lamented at the closed-door meeting that her e-mails declaring she was “sickened” that a GOP congressional candidate had adopted children with his husband had been taken out of context, and insisted she would not stand down from her role, as Massachusetts politicians as prominent as Governor Charlie Baker have called on her to do.

MARLBOROUGH - A Republican state committee woman facing calls to step down from her elected position after making anti-gay remarks told a room full of her colleagues Wednesday evening that “I do not intend to be bullied into resigning,” according to multiple people who heard her remarks.

Her defiant stance came at the start of a contentious meeting of the party’s divided state committee, which has been roiled in recent weeks by the fallout from her anti-gay comments as well as a debate over a rules change that would undermine Baker and other elected officials.

More than half the Republican committee has already signed onto a resolution that targets Martell, urging “swift condemnation” of any hateful or bigoted speech and saying it has no place in the party. But Martell has become something of a martyr to social conservatives in the state, who claim she is being unfairly attacked for her religious beliefs.

Those divisions were on full view in warring rallies outside the meeting venue Wednesday evening, when Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, the Republican congressional candidate Martell had written to and about, faced off with demonstrators who defended her.

Sossa-Paquette lamented that GOP Chairman Jim Lyons, who heads a more socially conservative faction of the party, has failed to defend him.

“How is he possibly running the Republican Party and saying that [it] is an inclusive party... while turning his back on bigotry and hatred and intolerance,” said Sossa-Paquette, who is running for the Second Congressional District.

Sossa-Paquette was confronted on the sidewalk outside the meeting venue by several counter-demonstrators, including Rayla Campbell, a candidate for lieutenant governor, and Dianna Ploss, a Donald Trump supporter and former radio host who called Sossa-Paquette a “fraud” and declared “tolerance is a two-way street.”

As they demonstrated ahead of the meeting, several attendees including Sossa-Paquette called on Lyons to resign his position.

Already a divisive figure within the party as the head of its more socially conservative faction, Lyons has seen his own standing diminish by his handling of the debacle. Last week, as he stayed silent on Martell’s remarks, nearly the entire Massachusetts House GOP Caucus demanded he condemn her words or resign.

Lyons ultimately acknowledged Martell’s comments were “offensive” but insisted that the party must be “unafraid to stand up against censorship and ‘cancel culture.’”

“Members of the Massachusetts House Republican caucus are demanding that I force a woman of deep Catholic faith to resign from the Massachusetts Republican State Committee,” Lyons said. “Party bylaws are clear: freedom of speech and religious liberty are values that are unbending and uncompromising.”

Party officials did not allow press into the meeting, citing restrictions from the venue, which according to its website can accommodate events of more than 600. When Vice Chairman Tom Mountain sought to allow others to enter the room, Lyons declared him “out of order,” according to multiple attendees. And Sossa-Paquette claimed that Lyons personally blocked Sossa-Paquette’s 19-year-old daughter from entering the venue.

Martell, who has not returned requests for comment from the Globe, was given the floor to speak on her own behalf at the start of the meeting, where Republicans were also set to consider a rules change about how the party makes endorsements.

The e-mails at issue were sent last month and reviewed by the Globe in full.

“I am a Catholic who loves God and His Ten Commandments. I wish the best for every person in the world, including you!” Martell wrote to Sossa-Paquette on May 19 “What sickened me was that you adopted children. . . . Children deserve a mom and a dad. That’s how God designed marriage and the family.”

The events have further split the party, which is already divided between social conservatives and establishment moderates.

Mountain, who called on Martell to resign — a step he said Lyons should have taken — said Martell’s remarks did not present a “free speech issue,” but rather a question of bigotry. He stopped short of calling on Lyons to resign.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Jasper Goodman can be reached at jasper.goodman@globe.com.