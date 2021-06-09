State police investigate fatal crash on Route 107 in Saugus

A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Saugus on Wednesday morning, State Police said.

Agency spokesman David Procopio provided details in a brief statement sent just after 11:30 a.m.

“State Police units along with Revere Police and Fire and Saugus Police are currently on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 107 northbound in Saugus,” Procopio said. “The crash involves a fatality. No further information is available at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.”