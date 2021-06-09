fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 30,550 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated June 9, 2021, 44 minutes ago
Christine Rizzuti recieved the COVID-19 vaccine from nursing student Elizabeth Wilson at a mobile clinic outside of Market Basket in Chelsea.
Christine Rizzuti recieved the COVID-19 vaccine from nursing student Elizabeth Wilson at a mobile clinic outside of Market Basket in Chelsea.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 30,550 to 8,175,485, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 29,351 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 87.2 percent of the 9,374,630 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,282,514 first shots and 3,632,666 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 260,305 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,892,971.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

