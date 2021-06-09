He’s not optimistic about repairing the presidency — or the country

Thanks to the Globe for taking on the vulnerabilities in our democracy illustrated by Donald Trump and his corrupt administration (“Future-proofing the presidency: A treasure-map for an American tyrant,” Editorial, June 8). I look forward to reading the entire series, but I must admit I am not optimistic about the likelihood that our government can be fixed. When you have a party in power that refuses to hold its executive accountable for obvious abuses (like withholding congressionally approved foreign aid while trying to extract political favors from a foreign government!); when an administration can appoint an attorney general who acts not in the interest of the general good but chooses to represent the president’s interests; and when you have a president who refuses to accept the results of a legitimate election, where do you begin? Perhaps Trump did us a favor by pointing out how insecure our democracy really is, but the two-party system, and the rules by which the Senate operates, make it seemingly impossible to fix. I hope the Globe’s proposed solutions prove me wrong.

Gary F. Sanborn