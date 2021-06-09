He’s not optimistic about repairing the presidency — or the country

Thanks to the Globe for taking on the vulnerabilities in our democracy illustrated by Donald Trump and his corrupt administration (“Future-proofing the presidency: A treasure-map for an American tyrant,” Editorial, June 8). I look forward to reading the entire series, but I must admit I am not optimistic about the likelihood that our government can be fixed. When you have a party in power that refuses to hold its executive accountable for obvious abuses (like withholding congressionally approved foreign aid while trying to extract political favors from a foreign government!); when an administration can appoint an attorney general who acts not in the interest of the general good but chooses to represent the president’s interests; and when you have a president who refuses to accept the results of a legitimate election, where do you begin? Perhaps Trump did us a favor by pointing out how insecure our democracy really is, but the two-party system, and the rules by which the Senate operates, make it seemingly impossible to fix. I hope the Globe’s proposed solutions prove me wrong.
Gary F. Sanborn
Milford
Look to the power behind the throne
While I enjoyed reading the first-of-the-series editorial, I cannot help but notice that there is one thing missing: Very Powerful People propped up and enabled this man. Senator Mitch McConnell made that clear when speaking on the Senate floor shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. A Senate that refuses to conduct a proper impeachment trial is not a Senate operating in the interest of We, the People. Until we address that negligent use of power, we will continue reading editorials like these, powerless to do anything but watch.
Stephen Marple
Westford