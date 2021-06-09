Alana Delisle and Olivia DeLong pitch in to lead Amesbury softball to a shutout sweep of Georgetown and Hamilton-Wenham

Amesbury, ranked ninth in this week’s Globe poll, rode stellar pitching performances from Alana Delisle and Olivia DeLong, who combined, did not allow a baserunner over 10 innings as the Indians recorded a sweep with 13-0 and 12-0 wins.

After the heat wave on Monday and Tuesday twice postponed the Georgetown-Amesbury softball matchup, the host Indians scheduled a Cape Ann doubleheader against Georgetown (3:30 p.m.) and then Hamilton-Wenham (5 p.m.) Wednesday afternoon.

Delisle, a junior, took the mound in game one against Georgetown, striking out 11 and preventing any ball from reaching the outfield.

Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters described Delisle as a “great junkball pitcher”.

“She keeps the ball low, then she comes up with a rise ball,” Waters said. “Her mom was a good pitcher in high school and she’s taught her very well.”

DeLong supplied plenty of offense in game one with a three-run homer and four RBIs. Freshman Izzy Levasseur also drove in three in the first game, and junior Ella Bezanson went a perfect 3-for-3 in game one.

DeLong, another junior, got the ball in Game 2, and struck out 14 of 15 batters she faced in the 12-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. DeLong is hitting above .700 this season, and has not allowed a single run all year.

“She throws hard,” Waters said. “She’s very different from [Delisle]. She’s a 6-1 lefty, and [Delisle] is a righty, no taller than 5-3.

The Indians (10-0) enter the postseason unbeaten, and Waters is hoping they’ll keep that same momentum going. She credits a large part of the team’s drive to her juniors, including DeLong and Delisle.

“I’ll be honest with you, softball is all they talk about,” Waters said. “They show up to practice 45 minutes early, they stay an hour late. I’ve been around a lot of great ballplayers, and I find this to be the most fun group I’ve ever coached. They love the game.”

Millis 11, Dedham 5 — The 14th-ranked Mohawks (14-1) spotted visiting Dedham four runs in the first inning, but freshman third baseman Allison Chase and senior shortstop Grace Jewett delivered defensive gems and Jewett was 3-for-3 at the plate in the Tri-Valley League win.

Sophomore catcher Frankie Pizzarella tallied two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Millis plays at No. 4 Norton (14-1) for the league title Friday.

Abington 11, East Bridgewater 1 — Shannon Varvitsiotis allowed no earned runs in six innings and cracked two doubles, and Maddi Perry (3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Calli Pineau (2-5, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), and Mackenzie Cahill (3-4, 1 RBI, 3 runs) had big days to power the No. 20 Green Wave (11-1) past East Bridgewater in the South Shore League Tournament semifinals.

Abington will face No. 2 Middleborough (14-0) in the final on Friday.

Archbishop Williams 4, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Junior catcher Meg Hansbury of Randolph went 1-2 and added two RBIs in the Bishops’ Catholic Central League win.

Boston Latin 12, Wayland 0 — Kate McGrath threw six hitless innings for the host Wolfpack (10-5) as they earned the Dual County League win.

Haverhill 12, Andover 0 — Sicily DiDomenico allowed two hits over six innings and delivered three hits and two RBIs for the visiting Hillies (6-5) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Gigi Torrance (2-for-4, 4 RBIs) and Riley Windle (1-for-2, 3 RBIs) provided plenty of run support.

Medway 11, Bellingham 10 — Junior Zoe Ratcliffe tallied three hits and drove in the winning run in the top of the seventh for the Mustangs (2-12) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Peabody 9, Marblehead 8 — Avery Grieco, Logan Lomasney, and Bo Bettencourt all hit homers for the No. 7 Tanners (10-0), as they stayed undefeated with the Northeastern Conference win.

Winthrop 9, Salem 5 — Senior Sophie Vitale hurled a complete game for the Vikings (8-5), striking out nine while walking one and went 3 for 5 at the plate, driving in three runs in a Northeastern Conference road win over the Witches.

Boys’ lacrosse

Rockland 11, Hull 10 — In a continuation of a game suspended Tuesday because of weather, the Bulldogs (6-2) outlasted the Pirates on Nick Leander’s overtime goal in the first round of the South Shore League Tournament.

Lucas Leander, Nick’s younger brother, had four goals and four assists.

Rockland will play Cohasset in the semifinals.

Bishop Feehan 17, Bishop Stang 2 — Senior Cole Dreystadt (Raynham) scored four goals and junior Craig Scharland (Franklin) and sophomore Brady Vitelli (North Attleboro) added three goals apiece for the Shamrocks (6-3) in the Catholic Central League win.

Canton 7, Foxborough 6 — Sam Carlino’s three goals paced the Bulldogs (11-0) in a Hockomock League road win at Sam Berns Community Field.

North Andover 11, Central Catholic 8 — Junior Ollie Litster scored four goals and had two assists and senior Adam Carey added three strikes for the Scarlet Knights (9-3), who also received 12 saves from John Drew in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the visiting Raiders.

North Reading 7, Lynnfield 6 — Junior midfielder Dan Oliviera scored three goals, but it was junior midfielder Ryan Long’s goal with 13 seconds remaining that lifted the Hornets (2-8) to victory over Cape Ann League rival Lynnfield.

Triton 16, Pentucket 8 — James Tatro racked up 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) and Jared Leonard added eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) for the Vikings (9-1) in the Cape Ann League win.

Methuen 8, Tewksbury 5 — Will McKinnon accounted for half of the offense for the Rangers (5-7) with four goals scored in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 17, Bishop Fenwick 3 — Molly Vana scored five goals and assisted on two more for the 17th-ranked Cougars (13-1) in a Catholic Central win. Isabel Hulse also had five goals for AP and Casey Bachner (goal, 4 assists) also racked up five points.

Billerica 18, Dracut 8 — Paige Murphy rifled in seven goals and Julia Trainor collected five goals and two assists for the Indians (6-6) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Central Catholic 13, North Andover 8 — Grace Lydon found the back of the net six times for the 12th-ranked Raiders (10-2) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the Scarlet Knights in Lawrence.

Chelmsford 18, Andover 3 — Leah Green tallied five goals, Kate Krueger netted four, and Julia Pitts collected three goals and three assists as the Lions (12-0) captured the Merrimack Valley Conference title.

Foxborough 16, Canton 3 — Lilly Vey’s 100th career goal highlighted the Hockomock League win for the visiting Warriors (11-1).

Medfield 18, Hopkinton 7 — Freshman Kelly Blake scored three times and handed out five assists for the Warriors (10-3) in a Tri-Valley League road win over the Hillers.

St. Mary’s 20, Matignon 10 — Avery Laundry and Molly Cummings scored five goals apiece for the Spartans (3-10) in a Catholic Central win at the Manning Bowl.

Baseball

Andover 7, Haverhill 3 — Aidan Ritter struck out seven in six innings and ripped four hits, scored a pair of runs, and had an RBI for the No. 20 Golden Warriors (10-4) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Apponequet 4, Seekonk 0 — Justyn Machie pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Coleman Moynihan paced the Lakers (6-2) with two hits and an RBI in the South Coast Conference win.

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 2 — Senior Mike Hutchins pitched five no-hit innings and senior Kevin Barrera laced a pair of hits for the No. 18 Shamrocks (10-4) in their Catholic Central win over the No. 11 Spartans.

Bourne 7, Old Rochester 4 — Sophomore outfielder Aidan Elmore smacked a pinch-hit three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win for the Canalmen (1-5) in the South Coast matchup.

Braintree 11, Wellesley 5 — Junior Tyler Curtis tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings and Aidan Aubertine and Josh Donovan paced the offense, knocking in two runs each as No. 14 Braintree (12-3) advanced to the Bay State Conference final against Milton.

Brookline 15, Needham 8 — The Warriors (3-12) were led by junior Eli Roffman, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs in the Bay State Conference win.

Dracut 11, Lawrence 3 — With the Middies (7-7) trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Kyle Mackay launched a grand slam to trigger the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Andrew Chenevert scattered six hits in six innings, fanning eight.

Duxbury 7, Scituate 2 — Sophomore Chris Walsh tossed a two-hitter for his third win in the Patriot Cup tournament as the visiting Dragons (7-6) advanced to a semifinal matchup against Whitman-Hanson Friday at 4.

Hanover 1, Marshfield 0 — Senior captain Ryan Pelish tossed a gem, allowing one hit in a complete game shutout for the Hawks (7-6). Junior Carter Zielinski had the game’s only RBI in the Patriot League contest.

Medfield 12, Ashland 3 — On senior night, center fielder Sam Palmer went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs to pace the No. 7 Warriors (14-1). Junior righthander Brett Nickerson pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six in the Tri-Valley League win.

Medway 11, Bellingham 4 — Junior first baseman Ryan Abrams smacked a grand slam and sophomore catcher Matt Childs connected for a 3-run homer for the Mustangs (3-11) in a Tri-Valley League road win over the Blackhawks.

Plymouth South 2, Hingham 1 — Junior Matt Cassidy singled home the winning run to lift the Panthers (10-3) to victory in the third round of the Patriot Cup. Plymouth South junior pitcher Tommy Sullivan tossed two-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Taunton 13, King Philip 2 — Sophomore Braden Sullivan led the offense with three hits as the Tigers (8-4) offense exploded for 13 runs in the Hockomock League win.

Boys’ tennis

Somerset Berkley 4, Seekonk 1 — Freshman Joseph Ramos won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, raising his record to 6-1 for the Blue Raiders (4-3) in the South Coast Conference win.

Girls’ tennis

Austin Prep 5, St. Mary’s 0 — The second doubles pairing of sophomore Emma Simpson (North Andover) and freshman Elena Oulton (Woburn) won 11-10, 8-6 in an eight-game set as the Cougars (10-2) won the Catholic Central match.

Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 1 — Senior Jordan Ramos improved to 7-0 at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory for the Blue Raiders (3-4) in the South Coast Conference win.

Wrestling

Needham 37, Milton 23 — Seniors Kabir Bardai, Tyler Eng, and Alex Shifman all won their wight classes en route to a Bay State victory for the Rockets (2-1-1).

Correspondents Cam Kerry and Jake Levin contributed to this report.