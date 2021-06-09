Baseball Hall of Fame delays induction to Sept. 8 to allow crowd

The inductions were to have taken place in July 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic. No candidates were elected in 2021.

The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall’s lawn as a ticketed event with a limit on crowd size, the Hall said Wednesday. Tickets will be available starting July 12.

Baseball’s Hall of Fame is moving this year’s induction ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller from July 25 to Sept. 8 so a crowd may attend as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The Hall’s award presentations will remain on July 24 as an indoor, television-only event. The presentations include the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Awards for 2020 to the late Nick Cafardo and for 2021 to Dick Kaegel, of the Ford C. Frick Awards for broadcasting excellence for 2020 to Ken Harrelson and for 2021 to Al Michaels, and of the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.

Rangers put closer Kennedy on IL with left hamstring strain

Texas Rangers closer Ian Kennedy was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a mild left hamstring strain.

Kennedy’s last appearance was in 30-pitch outing Friday night at home against Tampa Bay, when he got his 12th save of the season. It was the right-hander’s first save opportunity in two weeks.

The Rangers brought right-hander Spencer Patton up from Triple-A Round Rock before their home game against San Francisco.

When Kennedy didn’t pitch with the Rangers leading in the eighth inning Tuesday night, manager Chris Woodward said afterward that the closer wasn’t available because of the hamstring issue that had been bothering him for a few days.

Kennedy has a 2.53 ERA in 21 relief appearances, going 12 of 13 in save opportunities. He is eligible to return June 16, because the IL move was retroactive to Sunday, and Woodward said that he anticipates the 36-year-old reliever being ready then.