Boston College will host Alabama in football in 2031

Boston College will play a two-game football series with Alabama beginning in 2031, with the Crimson Tide traveling to Alumni Stadium on Sept. 13 of that year.

The Eagles will make the return trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in 2034.

“As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that would resonate with our fan base and television partners,” said BC athletic director Pat Kraft. “We are excited to begin the two-game series with the Crimson Tide and finally get the opportunity to host Alabama at Alumni Stadium in 2031.”