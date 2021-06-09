Bruins eliminated from playoffs in Game 6 vs. Islanders

It’s the second consecutive second-round exit for the Black and Gold, and the third in four years. The Islanders, meanwhile, got the same third-round matchup with Tampa they had last year. The Islanders haven’t advanced this far in consecutive years since Al Arbour’s team reached the Stanley Cup semifinals every year but one from 1975-84, winning the Cup four years in a row (1980-83).

The Bruins’ season melted away Wednesday night. They fell to the Islanders, 6-2, in Game 6 at the old barn in Uniondale, N.Y., losing three games in a row for the first time all season.

It is a well-worn story, one much older than even Nassau Coliseum: Teams that can’t get to the opponent’s slot, or protect their own, do not stand a chance when the playoff heat turns up.

In this one, Brad Marchand didn’t go down without a fight. His second goal of the night, at 5:38 of the third, made it 4-2. The Bruins were on the power play after Jarred Tinordi drew a trip, the fourth tripping call of the night for the teams. There were no other infractions called.

The celebration was brief. Marchand was shown on TV looking at the clock. They had 14:42 to score twice.

The Islanders wouldn’t allow the Bruins to get between the dots. They wouldn’t allow them to go to most areas of the offensive zone. The visitors’ second shot on goal of the third period was Marchand’s strike. They didn’t have another one until they landed three in the final 1:22.

One that wasn’t: Taylor Hall’s two-on-one break with Craig Smith in the opening two minutes of the third. The execution was off, both attack, pass, and shot. It was like that all night.

Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock sent home long-distance empty-netters in the final minutes to make it a laugher.

Other observations from the game:

▪ The second period was the Bruins’ worst of the postseason, considering the situation. Tied, 1-1, after 20 minutes, they allowed three goals and went into the third on the brink of elimination. For all the talk of special teams and penalty calls, the Bruins allowed four goals at even strength, their most in any game this postseason.

▪ On the opening shift of the second, Kyle Palmieri felled Charlie McAvoy (9:47 time on ice in the first) with a late elbow/shoulder to the chops behind the net. No call. The cheap shot from the ex-Devil drew one of several “New York Saints” chants from the Nassau Coliseum crowd. McAvoy, who also took a leg-on-leg hit from Adam Pelech early in the first, went to the Bruins’ dressing room. He missed about seven minutes of action.

▪ McAvoy’s defense partner, Matt Grzelcyk was on the ice as the Islanders took a 2-1 lead. The Bruins killed their first penalty against (Karson Kuhlman for tripping) without McAvoy (and Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller), but fell down by a goal when Brock Nelson picked Grzelcyk’s pocket, walked in, and scored.

▪ The Bruins weren’t getting anything to the net — two shots on goal, four blocked attempts in the first 10 minutes — as Nelson put another turnover into the net at 12:39. This one was on Tuukka Rask. He mishandled the puck after stopping it behind his net, sending a hard pass into Mike Reilly’s feet. Josh Bailey picked up the turnover and fed Nelson, who slipped it under Rask’s pad.

▪ Looking for a spark, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy put Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak out there after the 3-1 goal, and dropped Smith to work with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. The Patrice Bergeron line was back together for an offensive-zone faceoff, Pastrnak double-shifted. Nothing of note, and quickly it was 4-1.

▪ The Islanders’ lead swelled to three goals at 16:07 of the second when Rask granted a big rebound and Grzelcyk turned, on his forehand, into an onrushing Palmieri. The latter chipped the puck past Rask, who lost his way.

▪ The Bruins surrendered the opening goal at 8:52 of the first period after they took an icing call, and an overtaxed third line couldn’t hang on. Coyle (on the ice for 1:13) lost the draw clean. Kuhlman (1:06) couldn’t prevent the first point shot. Coyle couldn’t regain possession, and DeBrusk (1:06) couldn’t get in a lane as defenseman Noah Dobson created a rebound. Travis Zajac tied up McAvoy (1:04) as the puck bounced softly in front. Rask couldn’t flare his pads or raise his blocker to stop Zajac’s forehander.

▪ The Bruins got the first power play of the evening but needed another two-minute stint to tie the score. Marchand deposited a brilliant slap pass from Pastrnak — he faked a one-timer from the circle, and put it on his pal’s tape across the ice — at 17:36 of the first. That was after a nothing-doing start to the man-up, after Anthony Beauvillier tripped McAvoy. But Casey Cizikas tripped Hall, leading the crowd to chant “New York Saints.” So, the tying goal went “Saints,” Marchand, in.

▪ Marchand now has eight goals in games where the Bruins could be eliminated. Only Peter McNab (nine) has more in franchise history. Milan Lucic, Cam Neely, and Rick Middleton also have eight.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.