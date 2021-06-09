Chauncey Billups reportedly one of several assistant coaches in the mix for Celtics’ head coaching position

Former Celtic Chauncey Billups is one of several assistants who appear to be on Brad Stevens’s radar as he searches for the team’s next coach.
According to ESPN, Billups is one of several potential head coach candidates Stevens has received permission to speak with. Billups, who was taken in the first round of the 1997 NBA Draft by Boston before he was traded, is currently an assistant with the Clippers.
Other possible candidates who are currently assistant coaches mentioned by ESPN include Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Dallas’s Jamahl Mosley and Brooklyn’s Ime Udoka.
Stevens also has interviewed his former assistant coaches Jay Larranaga, Jerome Allen, Scott Morrison and Joe Mazzulla.
The Celtics, Pacers, Trail Blazers, and Magic all have head coaching vacancies.
