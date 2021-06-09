EMass girls’ lacrosse: Needham’s Grace Kelley headlines Players of the Week

Elizabeth Driscoll, Marblehead — The Saint Anselm-bound senior goalie registered 15 saves in a 14-7 Northeastern Conference loss to Masconomet on Thursday, then posted a shutout in a 16-0 triumph over Gloucester on Monday, upping her save percentage to 77.6 for the season.

Kelly Blake, Medfield — A freshman midfielder who leads the team in scoring with 38 goals, Blake scored twice and added four draws in a 16-4 Tri-Valley League loss to No. 1 Westwood on Thursday, and she followed it up with two goals, five assists, five draws, two caused turnovers, and a ground ball in a 20-4 triumph over Holliston on Monday.

Kira Fulton, Cohasset — A sophomore attack/midfielder, Fulton finished with four goals, an assist, and six draw controls in a 17-7 triumph over No. 18 Hingham on Friday. She had two goals and four draw controls in a half against Foxborough that the Skippers led, 10-4, before the game was suspended due to weather.

Grace Kelley, Needham — The senior captain had five goals and three assists in a 14-2 Bay State Conference win against Braintree on Friday. She added five goals and four assists in a 13-10 victory over Concord-Carlisle on Monday and helped the Rockets build a 6-2 edge against Newton North on Tuesday before lightning suspended the game.

Riley Levrault, Apponequet — Apponequet cruised past Dighton-Rehoboth, 20-6, last Wednesday, then outlasted Fairhaven, 8-7, on Monday. A midfielder, Levrault finished with three goals in the first game and four plus an assist in the second for the 4-2 Lakers. Her draw control led to the winning goal against Fairhaven, as the Lakers avenged an early-season, 7-6 loss to the Blue Devils.

Maddie Vittands, Austin Prep — The freshman midfielder finished with two goals, one caused turnover, and three draw controls in a 13-1 victory over Bishop Stang on Saturday. She chipped in a goal, two assists, a caused turnover, and five draw controls as the Cougars cruised past Arlington Catholic, 19-10, on Monday.