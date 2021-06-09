Game 62: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

After their five-game win streak was snapped Tuesday night, the Red Sox will look to resume their winning ways when they host the Astros Wednesday night.
Nate Eovaldi, who has won his last three starts, will get the start for the Red Sox. Eovaldi didn’t face the Astros during last week’s series in Houston, but held the Yankees to two runs (one earned) on eight hits in six innings in his last start, a win in New York. He struck out seven for the second straight outing.
Lineups
ASTROS (34-26): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-3, 7.16 ERA)
RED SOX (37-24): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (7-2, 3.78 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Eovaldi: Altuve 5-15, Brantley 1-7, Bregman 1-3, Correa 4-13, Gurriel 0-3, Maldonado 2-4.
Red Sox vs. Odorizzi: Arroyo 1-2, Bogaerts 10-34, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 3-6, Gonzalez 1-7, Martinez 5-14, Plawecki 0-1, Renfroe 1-1, Santana 1-7, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 1-8.
Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts is 10-for-24 (.417) during his 6-game hitting streak (four runs, two doubles, five RBI, two walks).
Notes: Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 3.19 ERA in five career starts against the Astros. His 4.47 ERA at home is two full runs higher than his average on the road (2.42) this season. Eovaldi hasn’t lost since April 24 against the Seattle Mariners … The Astros lead the majors in runs scored (320) and batting average (.268). They are 20-12 (.625) vs. teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better … Odorizzi is 4-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 19 career starts against the Red Sox. In 10 appearances at Fenway, he is 1-4 with a 6.26 ERA.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.