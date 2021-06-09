Game 62: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

After their five-game win streak was snapped Tuesday night, the Red Sox will look to resume their winning ways when they host the Astros Wednesday night.

Nate Eovaldi, who has won his last three starts, will get the start for the Red Sox. Eovaldi didn’t face the Astros during last week’s series in Houston, but held the Yankees to two runs (one earned) on eight hits in six innings in his last start, a win in New York. He struck out seven for the second straight outing.