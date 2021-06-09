Houston pounds out another win, starting to become a real problem for Red Sox

So, what to make of the wobble in the just-completed turn of the rotation? Nate Eovaldi punctuated their worst five-game stretch of the season, allowing five runs in 5⅔ innings in the Red Sox’ 8-3 loss to the Astros.

Starting pitching was the steadying force of the Red Sox through the first 60 games of the season, the regular supply of solid if unspectacular five- and six-inning performances giving the team a chance to win the vast majority of nights.

Nate Eovaldi allowed five runs on 11 hits to the heavy-hitting Astros, including Jose Altuve's solo home run to kick off a four-run third for Houston.

One day after Martín Pérez allowed six runs in two innings, the combined efforts are the first time this year Red Sox starters have allowed five runs in back-to-back games. Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta, Pérez, and Eovaldi have allowed a combined 19 earned runs in their last 22⅔ innings — the rotation’s 7.54 ERA representing its worst mark in any five-game stretch this season.

Perhaps it’s nothing. After all, the Red Sox were 3-2 in those games. Perhaps it was just a coincidence. Or maybe the dip was a reflection of the matchup difficulties the Astros present.

Nonetheless, the spell has resurrected some of the sense of uncertainty that hovered over the rotation entering the year — a sentiment that had been suppressed the first third of the season.

Red Sox starters have now surpassed their 2020 workloads in both innings and starts. And so, their recent, brief performance dip comes with questions, even as the prospect of an eventual return by Chris Sale moves slightly closer.

Eovaldi’s night at Fenway began with promise, thanks largely to a multidimensional show put on by Hunter Renfroe.

With two outs and Alex Bregman on second in the top of the first, Yordan Alvarez drilled a 116-m.p.h. single to right field off of Eovaldi. Renfroe fielded it on a hop and unleashed a 98-m.p.h. laser that reached catcher Christian Vázquez on the fly to cut down Bregman for the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Renfroe continued the tools showcase. After Xander Bogaerts followed a Danny Santana leadoff walk and Rafael Devers double with a one-out sac fly to give the Sox a 1-0 lead, Renfroe delivered a two-out grounder through a gaping hole created by a shift to put his team ahead, 2-0.

The lead proved ephemeral. The Astros scored a run with two outs in the second, the product of a failure to communicate between center fielder Kiké Hernandez and Renfroe on a warning track flyball by Kyle Tucker in right-center.

Both outfielders alligator-armed the ball to avoid a collision, resulting in a double. Myles Straw capitalized on the flub by blooping a run-scoring, ground-rule double inside the right-field line, bringing the Astros within 2-1.

Houston needed no help in plating four more runs in the fourth, an inning in which Eovaldi needed 31 pitches. Jose Altuve jumpstarted the offense with a solo homer, his 10th roundtripper, on a cookie of a cutter to tie the score leading off the inning.

After a walk and groundout, the Astros delivered three straight run-scoring hits — doubles by Alvarez and Gurriel, then a single by Michael Brantley — to take a 5-2 lead. Eovaldi’s efforts to cycle through his diverse, five-pitch arsenal in hopes of unbalancing the Astros proved ineffective, as Houston’s hitters were seemingly on everything he threw.

The Astros were particularly aggressive in early counts, with four hits coming on first pitches and two more on the second. Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11 ERA) recovered after the third by working to and off the edges of the plate with his initial offerings, but while that approach permitted him to reach the middle innings, it did not allow him to avoid one of his worst starts of the year.

Eovaldi allowed five runs on 11 hits — tied for the second-most he’d ever allowed — and matched a season-high with three walks while striking out five.

The Sox did trim one run off the lead with a solo homer (No. 11) by Xander Bogaerts off Astros starter Jake Odorizzi to bring them to within 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth. But the Astros reclaimed that run with a sac fly off Garrett Whitlock in the seventh, then delivered two more on a Bregman homer (No. 7) against Phillips Valdez in the eighth.

Bregman (3-for-4, homer, 2 doubles, walk) was one of seven Astros with multiple hits as Houston amassed 17 knocks, tied for the second-most allowed by the Sox this year. The vast majority of those, of course, came against Eovaldi.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.