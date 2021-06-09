UMass’s Cale Makar and Harvard’s Adam Fox among finalists for Norris Trophy

The Colorado Avalanche made Cale Makar the fourth pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. In just two seasons as a pro, Makar has a Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year and on Wednesday was named one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s top defenseman.

Makar, who played two seasons at UMass, is joined by Adam Fox, who played three seasons at Harvard. Fox was a third-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2016. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018, and shipped to the Rangers in 2019.

Makar won the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men’s player, in 2019, and Fox was among the finalists that season.