Bruce Cassidy sticks with his trusted veteran in goal, undoubtedly to the dismay of some fans

Yep, another lap around the rink for the franchise goalie — and often the fans’ numero uno target.

Wednesday morning was not sexy for Bruins fans. It was ol’ Tuukka “Take Him For Granted” Rask. Again.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Fans like sexy, the newest and greatest thing, the fantastical story line to fall from the sky, freshly cobbled together in a Disney workshop.

With zero fanfare, and with a very subdued voice some 24 hours after the NHL slapped him with a $25,000 fine for his comments Monday about officiating, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy named Rask his starting goaltender for the evening’s Game 6 matchup here with the Islanders.

Advertisement

Lots and lots and lots of Bruins fandom hoped, if not prayed, that Cassidy would go full Disney and instead pick rookie Jeremy Swayman, he of the 20 minutes of Stanley Cup playoff experience logged just Monday night in relief of Rask.

Swayman, 22, may be the next best thing to come around Causeway Street, but it didn’t happen here, with the Bruins trying to fend off playoff elimination. Not with Rask, 34, saying he was healthy enough to make his franchise-record 104th playoff start.

Oh that Bruce Cassidy, opting to go with a goalie who ranks No. 17 all time in the NHL for playoff-game appearances. Who pays this guy for that kind of thinking?

“I talked to him yesterday at the rink,” explained Cassidy, his club trailing, 3-2, in the best-of-seven series, “and he said he felt better coming out of that game than he did during it — and figured he’s ready to go and it’s his net.”

It’s his net.

So not what lots and lots and lots of fans were dying to hear, but coaches and managers usually stick with logic, not hunches, not Tinkerbell, a sprinkle of catchy music and a fistful of pixie dust.

Advertisement

Another day, fine, put Swayman in there. Like, say, mid-January in Winnipeg, in Game No. 3 of a five-city roadie, but not a sizzling night in June when another 10 wins would send the Duck Boats rolling down Tremont Street.

With the shade possibly to be drawn on his fifth postseason behind the bench, Cassidy opted for the guy who has carried the Bruins twice to the Stanley Cup Final (2013, 2019). Not the bright-eyed, promising kid who, had he elected to stay in school for a fourth season, would have been handed his University of Maine diploma just the other day.

As Yogi Berra might have said (and maybe he did?), when you think about it, that kind of logic makes a lot of sense. Rask was the only reasonable, and reasoned, choice.

Cassidy didn’t decide on a whim. He noted after pulling Rask for Swayman Monday that Rask has been dealing with some maintenance (code for injury) issues. The veteran goaltender was dinged up late in the season, most likely with a lower back strain, and it has been obvious since Game 1, Round 1 vs. the Capitals that something’s not right with him. To go with him here, Cassidy had to be convinced Rask was honest, that he felt the same as he’s felt since the start of the postseason.

Rask’s issues also were evident in the final moment of Game 2 of the Islanders series. Faced with a Casey Cizikas breakaway in overtime, off Jeremy Lauzon’s infamous “ill-advised” pass, Rask stood ground at the top of his crease as the Islanders forward raced his way. Cizikas closed, fired, and scored at the doorstep.

Advertisement

Rask never attempted the lunging, yard-sale-style pokecheck that at least could have disrupted Cizikas’s flight path. Rask had time to consider it. No Bruin had a chance of catching Cizikas. Forehander, top shelf. Game over.

“He’s ready to go, so that’s it, it’s that simple,” Cassidy said Wednesday morning. “He’s our starting goalie and he’s healthy and ready to go. And let’s hope he’s on tonight and we are better in front of him than we were in Game 5.”

Rask gave up four goals, three on the power play, on 16 shots before getting hooked after 40:00 in Game 5. Swayman, by the way, faced only three shots and allowed a goal, the one that tagged him with the L.

No matter who got the call for Game 6, Cassidy was right, the Bruins had to do a much better job defensively. Their constant leaks in Game 5, especially on the penalty kill, were uncharacteristic, and deadly.

The same effort here in Game 6, be it Rask or Swayman between the pipes, would send them packing for the summer, which also had to be a factor in Cassidy opting not to choose Swayman.

If the rookie were to be similarly hung out to dry, then it’s a summer spent wondering how he’d respond to it, if he’s ready for NHL prime time, did a bad night put a hiccup in his career trajectory?

Advertisement

Bad enough the season might end, but who needs that as the narrative headed into September’s training camp?

So it was Game 6, Tuukka Time once again. It also stood as perhaps the last time. Rask, an unrestricted free agent July 28, doesn’t have a signed deal in hand with Boston or anyone else for next season. He hasn’t said he’ll be back. The Bruins front office has been equally noncommittal.

We only know for sure that one of these days Tuukka Time will be no more. But it wasn’t here, not in Game 6, not with a franchise clinging to the hope of playing at least one more game.

















Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.