Grin and bear it: Peacock plans a 10-episode ‘Ted’ prequel

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 10, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Seth MacFarlane, who directed and co-wrote "Ted" and "Ted 2," will write the script and, assuming negotiations go well, again provide the voice of Ted.
OK, you may not love talking babies, or talking animals, but a talking teddy bear with a foul mouth? Come on.

Seth MacFarlane’s movie “Ted,” which came out in 2012, was a massive box office hit, and the sequel, in 2015, also pulled in a lot of money. Together, they made $750 million. So naturally, the franchise is moving forward again, this time as a straight-to-series TV show for Peacock. The streaming service is giving us the 10-episode prequel we didn’t know we always needed.

MacFarlane will write the script and, assuming negotiations go well, voice Ted. There doesn’t appear to be a plan to bring back Mark Wahlberg, whose Bostonian character willed his teddy bear to life when he was a child.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

