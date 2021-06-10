Grin and bear it: Peacock plans a 10-episode ‘Ted’ prequel

OK, you may not love talking babies, or talking animals, but a talking teddy bear with a foul mouth? Come on.

Seth MacFarlane’s movie “Ted,” which came out in 2012, was a massive box office hit, and the sequel, in 2015, also pulled in a lot of money. Together, they made $750 million. So naturally, the franchise is moving forward again, this time as a straight-to-series TV show for Peacock. The streaming service is giving us the 10-episode prequel we didn’t know we always needed.