Local bestsellers for the week ending June 6

2. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

3. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

4. The Other Black Girl Zakiya Dalila Harris

5. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

7. While Justice Sleeps Stacey Abrams Doubleday

8. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

9. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon Books

10. That Summer Jennifer Weiner Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America Clint Smith LIttle, Brown

2. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

6. World Travel Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

8. After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made Ben Rhodes Random House

9. Noise Daniel Kahneman, et al. Little, Brown Spark

10. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

2. One Last Stop Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

3. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

8. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

9. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

10. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

7. The Bird Way Jennifer Ackerman Penguin

8. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

9. The Four Agreements Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

10. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 6. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.