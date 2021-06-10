Virtual author readings for June 13-19

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi (“A Girl is a Body of Water”) is in conversation with Lesley Nneka Arimah at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Melanie Watt (“Scaredy Squirrel”) reads at 5 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Rajani LaRocca (“Much Ado About Baseball”) reads in-person at 6 p.m. at Gardner Field, Acton . . . Gabrielle Glaser (“American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption”) reads at 6 p.m. at the New England Historical Genealogical Society . . . Maria Konnikova (“The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win”) is in conversation with Joshua Foer at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Hannah Reynold (“The Summer of Lost Letters”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Laura Staton (“Yoga Bones: A Comprehensive Guide to Managing Pain and Orthopedic Injuries Through Yoga”) is in conversation with Liz Owen and Holly Lebowitz Rossi at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . David Weiser (“The Boy Who Wanted to Rock”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría, and Jeremy McCarter (“In the Heights: Finding Home”) read at 8 p.m. at an event co-sponsored by Random House and independent bookstores nationwide. (Tickets including the book through the Harvard Book Store are $43 for in-store pickup and $48 for domestic shipping).

WEDNESDAY

Aaron S. Lecklider (“Love’s Next Meeting: The Forgotten History of Homosexuality and the Left in American Culture”) is in conversation with Avram Finkelstein at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Corey Finkle (“Your Future is Bright”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kristan Higgins (“Pack Up the Moon”) is in conversation with Saumya Dave at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Kyandreia Jones (“Spies: James Armistead Lafayette”) reads at 4 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Emery Lee (“Meet Cute Diary”), Jasper Sanchez (“The (Un)Popular Vote”), Jason June (“Jay’s Gay Agenda”), Eliot Schrefer (“The Darkness Outside Us”), and Misa Sugiura (“Love & Other Natural Disasters”) read at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Brandon Fleming (“Miseducated: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Nic Stone at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rebecca Hall (“Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts”) is in conversation with Kerri K. Greenidge at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Hannah Mary McKinnon (“You Will Remember Me”), Mary Kubica (“Local Woman Missing”), Laura McHugh (“What’s Done in Darkness”), Isabella Maldonado (“The Cipher”), and Amina Akhtar (“#Fashionvictim”) are in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The First to Lie”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

FRIDAY

John Tresch (“The Reason for the Darkness of the Night: Edgar Allen Poe and the Forging of American Science”) is in conversation with Paul Lewis at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Christopher Minor (“Lily’s Grooves”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

Ame Dyckman and Eda Kaban (“The New Kid Has Fleas”) read at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.