What’s happening in the arts world

CHEAT CODES A few years back, the bouncy “No Promises,” a collaboration between this Los Angeles electro trio and belter Demi Lovato, was an inescapable presence on Boston pop radio. Since then, Cheat Codes have hooked up with stars from all over the pop spectrum — including R&B singer-songwriter Tinashe, powerhouse DJ Kaskade, and One Direction alum Liam Payne — to create pleasantly angst-filled tracks. June 11, 9 p.m. The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Boston. 617-322-0200, thegrandboston.com

LADY PILLS, CAROL, HOUNDSTEETH The Allston record store Looney Tunes continues its series of free patio shows with a triple bill featuring two locals, the gorgeously gloomy Lady Pills and the whimsical duo Houndsteeth, as well as the New York dream-folkie Carol. June 12, 2 p.m. Looney Tunes Allston, 16 Harvard Ave., Allston. instagram.com/looneytunesallston

THE PUSH STARS The Cambridge-born alt-poppers headline four shows with their winsome mix of jangle and chug. June 11-12, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON

Jazz & Blues

JEB BISHOP QUARTET The Creative Music Series presents the adventurous trombonist’s fearsome foursome in a free outdoor concert featuring intrepid improvisers Forbes Graham (trumpet), Nate McBride (bass), and Eric Rosenthal (drums). June 12, 5 p.m. Free (donations accepted). Jamaica Plain, SW Corridor Park, off of South and Hall streets, near the Orange Line’s Forest Hills Station. www.creativemusicseries.com

BEES DELUXE Boston’s own “acid blues & jazz collective” writes inventively twisted originals and creatively reimagines tunes by everyone from B.B. King to ZZ Top. June 13, 8 p.m. $15. City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

JERRY BERGONZI QUARTET/THE FRINGE FEATURING TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON There may be no better way to celebrate the return of live jazz than to hear the great tenor saxophonist as he resumes his Monday night residency at the Lilypad. First he’ll tear it up with his quartet, then he’ll helm his long-standing avant trio The Fringe, with ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood and renowned drummer Carrington sitting in for the late, lamented Bob Gullotti. June 14, 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. $10-$15. Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Folk & World

EZEKIEL’S WHEELS KLEZMER BAND This Sunday show will be these klezmer vets’ first live performance since . . . well, you know since when. Expect their typical mix of originals and idiosyncratic takes on trad material. June 13, 3 p.m. (outdoor show). $25. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

BILL STAINES Sadly, Gore Place will not hold its annual sheepshearing festival this year. However, it will be presenting live music via its Carriage House Series, including an appearance by folk icon Bill Staines, who is still going strong a half-century on. June 17, 7:30 p.m. (outdoor tent show). $21. Gore Place, 52 Gore St., Waltham. 781-894-2798, www.goreplace.org

EASTSIDE CRUISER This brand-new collaboration brings together guitarist Cody Nilsen (who plays with Ward Hayden and the Outliers), bass player Matt Murphy (a member of Eilen Jewell’s band and of Sugar Blood Jinx), and Josh Kiggans (also a member of the Outliers). Will it be a one-off affair or a going concern? Whichever way it turns out, it promises to result in some high-test honky-tonkin’. June 17, 9 p.m. No cover. Askew, 150 Chestnut St., Providence. 401-710-3203, www.askewprov.com

STUART MUNRO

Classical

The high-energy baroque band ACRONYM. Jeff Weeks/Courtesy Boston Early Music Festival

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL The final few offerings of Boston Early Music Festival’s mainstage lineup go live this weekend, including an archival performance of two Pergolesi comic operas (recorded in 2014) and a concert by high-energy baroque band ACRONYM. Then keep tuning in all week for a panoply of free 45-minute fringe concerts, specializing in everything from Dutch lute music to what one might have heard in an 18th-century Mexico City cathedral. Not available to catch the premieres? Don’t fret — fringe concerts will be up till September. www.bemf.org

ASTON MAGNA This annual early music festival has also gone all-virtual for 2021, with performances every two weeks. The season opens with a duo performance by violinist Daniel Stepner and fortepianist Sylvia Berry, featuring music of Mozart, CPE Bach, Beethoven, and Joseph Boulogne. Presented in collaboration with the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. June 13, 7 p.m. www.astonmagna.org

A.Z. MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

BLACK BEANS PROJECT Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez, who co-wrote this new comedy, play a sister and brother who connect online to share a family recipe, along with memories, as a means of coping with loss. Directed by Jaime Castañeda. Huntington Theatre Company. Extended through June 20. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS A stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) of Cheryl Strayed’s book about her stint writing the advice column “Dear Sugar.” Starring Celeste Oliva as Sugar, with Nael Nacer, Kelly Chick, and Adrian Peguero as letter writers. Directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Gloucester Stage Company. June 11-27. Outdoor performances at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

LISTEN TO SIPU An outdoor exploration of Watertown’s Indigenous history, scripted by Morgan (Mwalim) J. Peters and led by actors Maria Hendricks (as Sipu) and Grace Wagner (as “Tour Guide”). Directed by Jaime Carrillo, “Listen to Sipu” is the second work in the Watertown Historical Moving Plays series, following last fall’s “The Charles W. Lenox Experience.” A collaboration by New Repertory Theatre, the Pigsgusset Initiative, the Historical Society of Watertown, and the Watertown Free Library. Through July 11. 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

CHEKHOVOS /AN EXPERIMENTAL GAME/ Conceived and directed by Igor Golyak, this “performance experiment” marries theater, film, and video game technology to explore the notion that the characters in Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” exist in perpetuity within a computer operating system, where they engage in a futile struggle to change the patterns of fate that define their (scripted) lives. With big assists from Mikhail Baryshnikov (as Chekhov) and the incomparable Jessica Hecht, “chekhovOS” ultimately reaffirms the enduring power of that analog art known as acting — and of that playwright whose work and presence inspired this audacious work. Presented online by Arlekin Players Theatre. Through June 24. Free tickets and information on dates and times of performances at www.zerogravity.art

DON AUCOIN

Dance

New Zealand-based dance company Black Grace will perform at the virtual Global Pillow gala, which premieres on June 12 at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream until June 19. Christopher Duggan/Courtesy of Jacob's Pillow

GLOBAL PILLOW Traditionally, tickets for the opening star-studded gala of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival have been hard to get and pricey to boot. This year, the festival is making it free and accessible virtually to all, honoring the fact that despite pandemic shutdowns, the spirit of dance has managed to flourish in homes and natural settings around the world. The event features a host of international performers, including Black Grace, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Paris Opera Ballet. June 12, 7 p.m., Free. www.jacobspillow.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

Claude Monet's "Flower Beds at Vétheuil," painted in 1881. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

MONET AND BOSTON: LEGACY ILLUMINATED The MFA elicited a logjam last fall when it opened “Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression” just as the pandemic deepened. Several of the Impressionist master’s iconic works have since moved on to other shows, but the museum’s deep Monet holdings mean it could rejig another entire exhibition to appease those who couldn’t land tickets the first time around. Of special note: A gallery exploring the influence of Jean-François Millet, Monet’s immediate artistic forebear. Through Oct. 17. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Avenue. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

SHEN WEI: PAINTING IN MOTION It’s the final week of the full takeover of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum by Shen, a Chinese-American choreographer/director/painter, which includes everything from film screenings to a commission for the building’s façade. The main event, though, has been an exhibition of his gutsy, often-monumental paintings, two of which he made on-site as the museum’s artist-in-residence in 2018 and 2019. A little bonus programming to help get you through: The museum has tailored a pair of meditations for those seeking a dose of mindfulness, one for Shen and one for its tropical-plant laden courtyard. Through June 20. 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, isgm.org

MURRAY WHYTE

Kathryn Geismar’s "s4xm23x." Kathryn Geismar/Courtesy Bromfield Gallery

UNDER CONSTRUCTION Kathryn Geismar’s portraits of gender-queer and identity-fluid young adults — all people she knows, including her own child — are painted on layers of clear film, simultaneously concealing and revealing. Some, on Tyvek, hang suspended from the wall; they won’t be pinned down. Their shifting, labile structures reflect how Geismar’s subjects construct their identities on their own terms and how her effort to witness them is a work in progress. Through June 27. Bromfield Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-451-3605, www.bromfieldgallery.com

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

KEVONSTAGE Kev says he’s a church kid, but doesn’t think he’d have been a big enough man to pray for people who ridiculed him the way Noah did after years of building an arc when the floods finally came. “Should have listened to your boy, we had plenty of room on the boat,” he imagines saying to the doubters. “Ya’ll can’t even swim, huh? Well, sucks to be you guys.” June 11-12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

OUTDOOR COMEDY NIGHT Stand-up under the stars behind the Mass Music & Arts Society’s theater, with a view of the Norton Reservoir. Featuring comics Steve Bjork, Chris D., Jimmy Bowes, and host Dave Rattigan. June 12, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $20. Mass Music & Arts Society, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. 508-339-2822, mmas.org

SUNDAY FUNNY DAY The clubs are coming back, and so are the smaller indie shows at restaurants and smaller venues. Chelmsford native Janelle Draper returns from New York to headline this free show with Andrew Della Volpe and host Stirling Smith. June 13, 7:30 p.m. No cover, donation to performers encouraged. The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. 617-286-2404, theanchorboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER Ride Beatles-themed hay wagons through a Magical Mystery Tour of the Smolak Farms Orchards. Snap photos on an Abbey Road re-creation, and pick strawberries as part of the farm’s annual Strawberry Festival. Features storytime, crafts, and animal tours. June 12-13 and June 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $4-$20. Smolak Farms, 315 Bradford St., North Andover. For tickets, e-mail education@smolakfarms.com. www.smolakfarms.com/strawberry-fest

CHELSEA CARNIVAL The carnival is coming to Chelsea! Join New England’s largest traveling carnival for a weekend of entertainment, including rides like Top Gun, Freakout, Zero Gravity, Crazy Bus, and the classic carousel. Partial proceeds benefit the Chelsea Summer Youth Employment Initiative. Through June 20. $28-$40. 295 Eastern Ave., Chelsea. fiestashows.com

COOKING WITH FLOWERS Did you know that flowers are edible? Join City Natives, the Trustees’ plant nursery and learning center, for the third installment of Kids in the Garden to learn about edible flowers and see a cooking demonstration of a flower-based dish. Online version is available through Zoom. June 16, 4-5 p.m. Free. 30 Edgewater Drive, Mattapan. Register at thetrustees.org.

RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION The Roslindale Library will host an online conversation and performance by musicians and friends Alastair Moock and Reggie Harris. They will explore race, class, gender, and history and share how they’ve seen and experienced the world in different ways through music. Suitable for grades 3 and up. June 14, 3:30 p.m. Free, registration required. https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/

KYUNG MI LEE







