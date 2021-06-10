Annular solar eclipse casts shadow across parts of Massachusetts, but high clouds obstruct visibility

Taufiq Dhanani arrived at 4:45 a.m., protective glasses in hand and set up a camera to capture the eclipse.

Small groups of residents gathered on Pleasure Bay to look out over the water in hopes of catching a glimpse of the event passing over Boston.

As the sun rose around 5:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, the moon’s dark shadow began to sweep across the region, and early-risers in parts of the state could catch a glimpse of the sun “with a bite taken out of it” due to an annular solar eclipse.

Dhanani passed his eclipse glasses around to those who were standing nearby.

“It’s such a great view it would be a shame not to share,” he said. “It’s not my view, it’s everyone’s view.”

Cloud cover obstructed optimal viewing of the celestial event for the first half hour, prompting some frustration for Dhanani as the moon became sandwiched between the Earth and sun for the first time since 2017. The solar eclipse peaked in Boston and New England at around 5:33 a.m., and will last until around 6:33 a.m. Residents were able to see a portion of the rare annular eclipse, with the moon blocking about 73 percent of the sun at its peak.

“Seeing it when it escaped the clouds, I thought ‘whoa, this is crazy,’” Dhanani said.

Through a pinhole camera, it was easy to tell the sun was obscured as it appeared like a gumdrop reflecting on the small white paper in the cardboard box. When looked at through eclipse glasses, the sun looked like a crescent moon.

“I’m a big fan who’s never seen an eclipse,” said 48-year-old Kiril Selverov.

Selverov said he’s never been in the right place at the right time to view an eclipse.

“I’ve always been in a different continent,” he said. “The timing worked out but the cloud cover didn’t.”

Selverov said his eclipse fandom came from the novel ‘Nightfall’ by Isaac Asimov. He made the trip out to Pleasure Bay to find a low horizon.

An annular, or ring-shaped, eclipse happens when the moon is farthest from Earth. Due to its distance, the moon seems smaller and doesn’t entirely block the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” around the edge.

Eclipses are not uncommon, but rarely pass over Massachusetts, according to Boston University’s observatory manager Quinn Sykes. The next one will be visible here in 2024. Thursday’s event was a partial solar eclipse, unlike four years ago when there was a path of totality.

It is not safe to look directly at an annular eclipse without proper eye protection, and proper lenses or DIY projectors protect against permanent eye damage.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.