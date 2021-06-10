MIDA arrives in Newton, and the Trina’s Starlite team docks on Plum Island

“The Gallows will always be my first baby, and I will forever be grateful,” owner Rebecca Roth Gullo wrote in an Instagram farewell. It offered a welcome reprieve for esurient eaters, who feasted on all manner of poutine, massive burgers, and Scotch eggs. Gullo still runs Banyan Bar + Refuge , Blackbird Doughnuts , and Sally’s Sandwiches . A new location of Blackbird and Sally’s will open at Harvard University’s Smith Campus Center in September.

Closings: In sadder neighborhood news, the South End says goodbye to The Gallows (1395 Washington St.) after an 11-year run.

Openings: The South End’s MIDA now has a roomier sibling with the arrival of MIDA Newton (261 Walnut St.). In 2020, chef-owner Douglass Williams was named one of the 10 Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine and a James Beard: Best Chef Northeast semi-finalist. Enjoy pastas and pizzas on two patios.

Coming soon: The team behind comfort-food spots Audubon, Parlor Sports, The Paddle Inn, and Trina’s Starlite Lounge are preparing to open the 164-seat Sunset Club on Plum Island in Newburyport (2-8 Old Point Road). Look for it by mid-summer, with a firepit, picnic tables, and a game area.

Premiere on Broadway, a 400-seat music lounge and restaurant (with a 115-seat al fresco space) in Somerville’s Magoun Square (517 Broadway), is slated to open in mid-July. Eataly’s Dan Bazzinotti is the executive chef; expect an Italian-American menu.

Beer Gardens: Scituate’s Untold Brewing opens a beer garden on Friday, June 18, on the Green at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops (98 Derby St.). Fortify yourself from noon Fridays through Sundays with beer, rose and white wine, and non-alcoholic seltzer.

Beers from Untold Brewing, which is opening a beer garden. Handout

Reopenings: The South End’s No Relation (11 William E. Mullins Way), the nine-seat omakase restaurant from the team behind Bar Mezzana and Shore Leave, reopens on Wednesday, June 16. They’ll offer bookings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in June, with expanded service after that. Plan for a leisurely 14 courses.

Events: Cambridge and Somerville team up to launch a “dining passport” program to replace their usual taste of the city events. It runs from Thursday, July 1, until Sunday, Aug. 15, with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofits, soon to be determined.

Buy a $30 passport and get a stamp each time you spend at least $25 at a participating restaurant. Once you earn four passport stamps totaling $100, you’ll get four $25 vouchers to use at your favorite spots. Easier than flying out of Logan, right? Vouchers are valid through Dec. 31.

On the list: Craigie on Main, Foundry on Elm, Highland Fried, Nirvana Taste of India, Pammy’s, Puritan & Co., and more.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.