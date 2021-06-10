3-alarm fire rips through Lawrence row house

At least 16 people were displaced by the fire that broke out at about 8 p.m. Scores of firefighters from several Merrimack Valley communities responded, according to social media posts.

The fire at 30 Shawsheen Court went up quickly, with heavy smoke and flames filling the night sky, according to video broadcast by WBZ.

A three-alarm fire ripped through a two-story row house in Lawrence Thursday night, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The Red Cross tweeted that it had responded to the fire to assist an unknown number of adults and children. “We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services,” the tweet said.

Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said all residents made it out safely. There were no reported injuries, but determining the cause of the fire may be difficult, he said.

“The investigation is going to take a long time, because so much of the building is burnt,” Moriarty told reporters at the scene. “Unless we have somebody who can give us an eyewitness account, we may not ever be able to figure it out.”

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office responded to the fire, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the office.

No further information was available late Thursday night.

























Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.