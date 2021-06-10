Alex and Ani files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PROVIDENCE — Alex and Ani, the Rhode Island-based jewelry company that grew into a billion-dollar business, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday.

The company, founded by Carolyn Rafaelian, listed between $100 million and $500 million each in assets and liabilities, according to the filing.

Its largest unsecured debts are with property management companies, including Chapel Associates in Johnston, which is owed $4.1 million. It also owes the town of East Greenwich nearly $176,000 in taxes, the filing states.