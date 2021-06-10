Alex and Ani files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PROVIDENCE — Alex and Ani, the Rhode Island-based jewelry company that grew into a billion-dollar business, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday.
The company, founded by Carolyn Rafaelian, listed between $100 million and $500 million each in assets and liabilities, according to the filing.
Its largest unsecured debts are with property management companies, including Chapel Associates in Johnston, which is owed $4.1 million. It also owes the town of East Greenwich nearly $176,000 in taxes, the filing states.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy is meant to restructure debts, and is usually for businesses.
Alex and Ani was founded in 2004, and became wildly popular for its charm bangle bracelets. The company ran Super Bowl ads two years in a row. But it has been faced financial trouble in recent years, and at one point tried to sue Bank of America for $1.2 billion, but later dropped the lawsuit.
