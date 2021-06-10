Dedham police seeking charges in connection with party where 17-year-old was pulled from pool

The statement did not, however, name the people police are seeking to charge criminally.

In a brief statement, Dedham police said they’ve filed “criminal complaint applications” in Dedham District Court. Police said the misdemeanor charges include “furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and reckless endangerment to a child.”

Dedham police are seeking to bring criminal charges in connection with a high school graduation party last weekend where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from a pool and rushed to an area hospital, authorities said Thursday.

“The names of individuals and details submitted to the Dedham District Court will not be public until such time as the Court makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment,” the statement said. “Further investigation into this incident remains ongoing.”

The victim has been identified by friends and relatives as a 17-year-old Dedham resident who played high school sports, though authorities have not yet confirmed his name.

Officials have said previously that the boy was in critical condition at an area hospital. His current condition was not clear on Thursday.

A GoFundMe page set up for the teenager had raised several thousand dollars as of Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to 36 Netta Road. in Dedham around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a 17-year-old who became “submerged in the water of a pool.”

Authorities have not said how he ended up in the pool.

Town records show the home where the party was held is owned by James Coughlin, a former State Police captain and onetime Norfolk sheriff candidate.

Coughlin could not immediately be reached for comment and no one answered the door at 36 Netta Road when a Globe reporter visited on Thursday.

















