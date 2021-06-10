Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine before going to school in Rhode Island?

Salve joins a slew of institutions making vaccination a prerequisite to learn, work, and live on campus. Only four schools — Bryant University, the Naval War College, the Community College of Rhode Island, and Rhode Island College — have not yet announced any sort of vaccine requirement for students or employees.

PROVIDENCE — This week Salve Regina University announced that it would require returning students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the 2021 fall semester.

Here is a guide to what colleges and universities in Rhode Island are requiring, with details for each school below.

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Brown University?

Advertisement

More than a month after Brown University announced that it would require all returning students to be fully vaccinated before coming to campus this fall, it became the first college in Rhode Island to require that all faculty and staff be fully vaccinated. In a letter penned by President Christina H. Paxson, which was shared with a Globe reporter, she wrote that, based on discussions with Brown’s public health and medical experts, “it is clear that our priority should be to achieve near-universal levels of vaccination — 90 percent or greater — in the Brown community.”

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Bryant University?

Bryant University has not yet required students or employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On June 2, university President Ross Gittell sent a letter to students and staff that said those who have already been fully vaccinated will no longer have to participate in surveillance testing, wear a mask, or social distance. But he said that all individuals should report their vaccinated status by sending a copy of their vaccination card to the university’s Health Services. Gittell encouraged those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so. Bryant will be hosting four vaccine clinics timed to coordinate with orientation for new students, which will take place June 14 to 25.

Advertisement

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Community College of Rhode Island?

The Community College of Rhode Island has not announced that they will require students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester— yet. However, that could soon change. On June 23, the Council of Post-Secondary Education will vote to determine policy changes regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements for both CCRI and Rhode Island College.

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Johnson & Wales University?

In early May, Johnson & Wales University announced that after “careful consultation with government and public health officials,” all returning students will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the fall semester. Once fully vaccinated, students will no longer have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on campus. Students enrolled in fully remote online degree programs will not be required to get the vaccine unless they go to campus to use the dining, library, fitness center, and other facilities and services. Faculty and staff are not required to receive the vaccine, but are strongly encouraged to do so.

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Naval War College?

Commander Gary Ross, a spokesman for the Naval War College, told the Globe Thursday that the vaccine is offered on a voluntary basis, and is not mandatory for students, faculty, or staff at the Naval War College at this time, which follows current guidance for personnel in the US Department of Defense. However, he said, “priority populations are highly encouraged to receive the vaccine.”

Advertisement

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the New England Institute of Technology?

All students who plan to participate in on-campus classes or activities at the New England Institute of Technology this fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall term, which begins on Oct. 4. The vaccination requirement does not apply to students enrolled in fully online degree programs unless they utilize any on-campus facilities or services, or participate in activities, according to spokeswoman Linda Dionne.

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Providence College?

Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, Providence College’s president, announced in late May that all full-time undergraduate and graduate students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return in-person in the fall.

“Science has given us, by the grace of God, the vaccines that make it possible for us to achieve both those goals,” he said in an e-mail to students and their families at the time. “With our students vaccinated, we will be able to return to on-campus living and learning much like it was before the pandemic.”

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Rhode Island College?

At this time, Rhode Island College has not yet required students or staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall semester. But that could change. On June 23, the Council of Post-Secondary Education will vote to determine policy changes regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements for both Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Rhode Island School of Design?

The Rhode Island School of Design is requiring that all students receive a COVID-19 vaccine and provide their vaccination record by Aug. 1. RISD’s website said some international students may have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine that has been authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization, but not currently authorized in the U.S. These individuals will not need any additional doses of a vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at this time.

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Roger Williams University?

Roger Williams University was the first college in Rhode Island to announce that it would require all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Students who have already been vaccinated will have to upload proof of vaccination to the university’s Health Services Patient Portal. Faculty and staff should send a copy of their vaccination card to Human Resources. Faculty and staff are not required to receive shots at this time, but are encouraged by the administration to do so.

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Salve Regina University?

Salve Regina University announced this week that all students, faculty, and staff will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus. Individuals will have to upload proof of their vaccination by August; students can upload their card to the student health portal and employees will have to fill out a confidential employee submission form.

Advertisement

Who has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Rhode Island?

The University of Rhode Island was the first public college in the state to require students to get vaccinated. In an email to students from the university’s Division of Student Affairs and Health Services, the university said students will have to provide proof they received a COVID-19 vaccine or approved exemption by Aug. 16. Exemptions will be allowed for medical or religious reasons. URI is not requiring, but is “strongly encouraging,” all employees get vaccinated.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.