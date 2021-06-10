French adventurer set to row across the Atlantic from Chatham to France

This month’s trek is not Soudée’s first foray into unassisted rowing expeditions — he spent 74 days rowing from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean, a 2,900-mile journey. He also sailed around the world with his pet hen Monique, back in 2016.

Guirec Soudée, 29, will depart on the 80-day expedition on June 14 or 15, he said, depending on wind conditions. Soudée will row unassisted across the ocean, and to meet his 80-day estimate he says he will row 10-15 hours a day.

A French adventurer plans to row — alone — from Chatham back home to Brittany, France, later this month, his second trip across the Atlantic ocean since December.

Advertisement

Soudée said the forthcoming trip is a “dream.”

“It was a dream,” he said in a telephone interview from Chatham Thursday morning. “I just wanted to do it and I think it’s important when you’ve got [a] dream, when you’ve got [a] project to do it when you’re in good fit because you don’t know what could happen at any time.”

Soudée said he enjoyed the experience of rowing solo for long stretches of time despite its difficulty and the physical exertion required for the trip.

“It’s a very good experience, it’s quite hard too,” he said. “I try to row 10 to 15 hours a day so I’m always outside very close to the water, lots of humidity, sometimes you have like bad weather ... . There’s not much comfort on board, making this kind of crossing you have to push your limits all the time, and sometimes you say ‘what am I doing here why am I not in France with my girlfriend, my family, my chicken?’ and you see a whale, you see like dolphins. I also like so many nights in the middle of nowhere, and this is why I’m doing this, to have this kind of experience and opportunity.”

Advertisement

“And right now with the COVID time, I think it’s better to be in the middle of the water,” he quipped.

Rowing is relatively new to Soudée, who bought his boat, the 26-foot red vessel nicknamed “Romane,” two months before his previous expedition and only tried it four times prior to the 74-day trek.

Guirec Soudée will row his 26 foot boat, "Romane" from Chatham to France later this month. Alice Claeyssens

Soudée has a “very tiny” 16-foot living space and a “small cooker” to boil food on board the boat.

Soudée acknowledged the dangers of the trip — on the initial row from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean he capsized twice — but expressed confidence in his ability to complete the arduous journey.

“It can be dangerous, [but] I’ve got experience, I know my boat, I’ve already tried it,” he said. “That was much more easier than what I will get after because I will have probably like storms ... I mentally prepare too because I think 90 percent of it is the head.”









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.