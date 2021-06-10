Man hospitalized after RV crashes into Westwood hotel

A man was injured Thursday when the motor home he was driving crashed into a hotel located just off Route 1 south in Westwood, according to the fire department.

An RV crashed into the front of the Budget Inn on Route 1 in Westwood Thursday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., firefighters freed a man from his RV that had lodged into the Budget Inn, said Carolyn Wade, a spokesperson for the fire department.

The man was alert and talking while crews were transporting him. He was brought to a Boston hospital for treatment of injuries, Wade said.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the crash, Wade said.

A building inspector determined that although the hotel will require repairs, there was no structural damage, according to Wade.

An employee said the hotel is still open and currently 80% occupied. The damage was contained to the front office area, according to the employee.

“Everything is okay. There’s no personal injury or no major damage,” he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

