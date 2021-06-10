Acting Mayor Janey congratulates Boston’s new police officers at their graduation, says ‘we are at a turning point’

“When I first was sworn in just a couple of months ago as mayor of Boston, I declared a new day in Boston, a day where we would come together and continue to do the work together to build trust in our communities,” Janey said. “I don’t have to tell anyone here that we are at a turning point, not just in the city of Boston, but in our country. And this class has stepped up to meet that call.”

Janey congratulated the recruits of Boston Police Academy Class 60-20 at their graduation ceremony, and said that important work was ahead for them as they begin their careers in law enforcement.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey welcomed Boston’s newest police officers with words of hope and optimism on Thursday, just three days after she fired Dennis White as Boston police commissioner.

She echoed the sentiments of the Rev. Gregory Groover, the department’s chaplain, who also spoke at the ceremony.

“Reverend Groover said this isn’t a job for you, this is a calling. A special vocation,” she said. “I just want to encourage as you come in, that you will continue to do the hard work that I know you will, that you will build trust within the communities that you serve, that you will build relationships with your fellow officers.”

In her speech, Janey commended Boston police Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long, who has been serving as acting commissioner since February, when White was placed on leave after past domestic violence allegations against him surfaced.

“He has stepped up at a very difficult time in our city, and he has done incredible work, serving as double duty,” she said of Long, “certainly leading our department, and continuing to make sure that we are doing the hard work to build trust within our city and to serve the residents of Boston by leading a police force that we can all be proud of.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.