Photos: Crowds are returning to Bearskin Neck

Updated June 10, 2021, 1 hour ago
Boats moored at scenic Rockport Harbor, a short walk from the hub of shops on Bearskin Neck.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Lisa Gove owns the Happy Whale, which sells toys and games on Bearskin Neck. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Candle wicks are centered before the wax can solidify at the Rockport Candle Company shop.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Bradley Wharf is alive with color along Rockport Harber. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
The Old World charm of a New England fishing village attracts tourists. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Shop owners on the tourist-driven strip Bearskin Neck in Rockport hope the crowds return to pre-pandemic levels.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Summer crowds are expected at Bearskin Neck in Rockport.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Mermaid plush toys await customers at the Blue Lantern shop.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A man walks by Motif #1, an old fishing shack on Rockport Harbor that is a famous tourist attraction.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Lobster traps are stacked along Bradley Wharf. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Visitors took a timeout from browsing shops to look out at the Atlantic Ocean. Lane Turner/Globe Staff