Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Manchester, N.H.

A woman died after the motorcycle she was riding on crashed into a parked vehicle in Manchester, N.H., Wednesday night, police said.
Police responded to the crash in the area of Willow and Pine streets at approximately 10:15 p.m. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Paige Parkinson of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, Manchester police said in a statement.
The motorcycle was driven by a 23-year-old Manchester man who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Manchester police. Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040.
