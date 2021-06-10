A Scituate home is for sale, and it’s just steps from the water — literally

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has 1,674 square feet of space, and it’s listed for $929,999.

The home on Stanton Lane is perched between Egypt Beach and Mann Hill Beach and appears to be just a few steps away from the water.

A Scituate house on the market gives “waterfront home” a whole new meaning.

The listing boasts of nearly an acre of private ocean front property with a “breathtakingly beautiful view” of the ocean.

While it was recently renovated and appears new, it was built in 1979.

The home was picked up by a popular Twitter account, “Zillow Gone Wild,” and prompted a discussion about the home’s close proximity to the water, with some wondering how the home would fare through a rough storm or under the effects of climate change.

Advertisement

“Not sure if this is scary or amazing,” the tweet read.

“One good storm and it’s a boat house,” read another tweet in response.

Check out more photos of the home here.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.