A Scituate home is for sale, and it’s just steps from the water — literally

A Scituate house on the market gives “waterfront home” a whole new meaning.
The home on Stanton Lane is perched between Egypt Beach and Mann Hill Beach and appears to be just a few steps away from the water.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has 1,674 square feet of space, and it’s listed for $929,999.
The listing boasts of nearly an acre of private ocean front property with a “breathtakingly beautiful view” of the ocean.
While it was recently renovated and appears new, it was built in 1979.
The home was picked up by a popular Twitter account, “Zillow Gone Wild,” and prompted a discussion about the home’s close proximity to the water, with some wondering how the home would fare through a rough storm or under the effects of climate change.
“Not sure if this is scary or amazing,” the tweet read.
“One good storm and it’s a boat house,” read another tweet in response.
