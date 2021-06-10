Worcester police officer who drowned last week to be remembered at funeral Mass Thursday

After a procession from Mercadente Funeral Home and Chapel, Familia will be remembered at a funeral Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Following the service, another procession will accompany his body from the church to St. John’s Cemetery, where Familia will be buried.

Familia, 38, died Friday after he jumped into Worcester’s Green Hill Pond in an effort to save multiple children in distress. After minutes underwater, both Familia and Troy Love, 14, were transported to a local hospital, where they were declared dead.

WORCESTER — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned last week while attempting to rescue a child, will be laid to rest in Worcester on Thursday.

More than two hours before the service, the blocks surrounding St. John’s Church were already swarming with hundreds of military police officers in fatigues, directing foot traffic, and dozens more local law enforcement officers in dress uniforms, assembling to pay their respects.

The parking lot across the street from the church also began to fill with mourners and onlookers as strains of “Amazing Grace” poured out from the church, where musicians were practicing.

The region’s five-day heat wave broke on Thursday ahead of the funeral, giving way to a picturesque mid-70s morning.

Familia, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who grew up in Worcester, was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, where he was a member of the tactical patrol force, crisis intervention team. He also served as a crisis negotiator and recruitment officer.

“Only on the police department for a short time, Manny made a huge impact,” read the obituary released by Mercante Funeral Home and Chapel on Sunday.

Familia had also worked at the Oakham Police Department, Quinsigamond Community College Police Department, and the Clark University Police Department.

He graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 2001 and attended Quinsigamond Community College. At the time of his death, he was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College, according to his obituary.

Familia is survived by his wife of over two decades, Jennifer, and their two children, Jayla, 17, and Jovan, 13. An online fundraiser to support them has raised over $126,000, as of Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements for Love — a teenager from Virginia who was on vacation with his mother and siblings when he drowned — have not been announced.

His aunt, Patricia Love, organized an online fundraiser to cover the cost of his memorial service. As of Wednesday, the fundraiser had received almost $11,000.

On Saturday, his mother, Roberta Love, said her son was an eighth-grader with “a huge heart” who loved baseball and the video game Fortnite. She called Familia a hero for his efforts to save her son.

In the week since their tragic deaths, Familia and Love have been mourned in Worcester and across Massachusetts. Over the weekend, electronic signs on the Massachusetts Turnpike lit up with a message of thanks to Familia for his service.

Officials including Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., and Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty have also lauded Familia for his courage and sacrifice.

“Somebody who jumps into the water attempting to save somebody else, a young boy, that’s about as high a calling as you can possibly imagine,” Baker said of Familia on Saturday. “And a tragic consequence.”

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.