Can you say ‘surveillance’?

Re “Auto insurers want to monitor your driving” (Business, June 8): Thanks for the article, but what is missing is: Who will get access to all this information? Auto repair people? Advertisers? Law enforcement? The courts? . . . Subpoena? Warrant? Will Jack’s wife’s divorce lawyers be able to see all the times he drove out to see his mistress?

I figure the truth is: “We zealously protect your info, and only give it to someone in a nice suit who says he’s from the government.”

David Golber