Law firms: Don’t forget support staff

Re “SJC panel urges law firms to be flexible” (Page A1, June 3): Having been employed as a legal assistant both in Boston and New York (retired), I have often wondered how major law firms like Ropes & Gray (mentioned in the story) have been able to keep their support staffs salaried during the past year. I would assume that most of their attorneys have been working remotely, but what has their staff been doing while not being in the office? I’m going to assume that the firm would want to help them through these times or just let them go and collect unemployment. Will they be able to return once things are opened up, or are they just going to have to fend for themselves? I know that the attorneys are not suffering. But how are the folks who keep the cogs turning going to take care of themselves?

Stephanie Mitchell