BC names it new football medical center for Barry Gallup, an Eagle treasure

A stalwart at Swampscott High, where he was an All-American as a senior for Stan Bondelevitch, Gallup went on to set program records for receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,325) at BC before graduating in 1969. From 1970-1990, Gallup was an assistant at BC, working on the staffs of Joe Yukica, Ed Chlebek, Jack Bicknell, and Tom Coughlin. From 1991-99, he was the head football coach, and athletic director at Northeastern.

On Thursday, BC announced that that new sports medicine facility for Boston College Football will be named the Barry Gallup ‘69 Sports Medicine Center.

Barry Gallup has been linked to the Boston College football program for nearly half a century, as a star receiver, a respected assistant coach, and an administrator, as director of football ops. An Eagle, through and through, with a welcoming smile to all.

Advertisement

The Wellesley resident returned to his alma mater in 2000 as assistant athletics director for football operations, and is now in his 42nd year with the program.

“Our family is extremely grateful to have a role in the new sports medicine center, which will benefit our student-athletes for years to come,” said Gallup. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with BC student-athletes throughout my career. Boston College is a special place, and our best days are ahead of us.”

The 4,000 square foot sports medicine facility inside the Yawkey Athletics Center is undergoing its first renovations since 2004 thanks to a number of private donations.

An increase in treatment tables, taping areas, a new hydrotherapy room, and new nutrition and hydration areas in the locker room are among the additions to the facility.

“This is the least we could do to honor Barry for all of the contributions he has made to Boston College and our football program,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Patrick Kraft.

Advertisement

“When you think Boston College and BC Football, Barry Gallup is one of the first names associated with our great program. We are so thankful for all of the generous donations to help make this much-needed renovation possible and honor Barry.”