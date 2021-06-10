Cam Newton to miss Patriots’ Thursday practice after last week’s injury

Newton suffered a right-hand injury during practice on June 4. He was sidelined for the remainder of the session, after consulting with head trainer Jim Whelan and head physician Mark Price. Newton still stayed on the field, interacting with his coaches and teammates while periodically flexing his hand.

“He’s doing all right,” Belichick said. “He won’t participate [Thursday], but he’s getting better.”

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will not practice Thursday, according to coach Bill Belichick.

The severity of Newton’s injury is unknown, but, according to a league source, post-practice tests revealed no breaks in his hand.

“I think he’ll be all right, yeah,” Belichick said.

Advertisement

Thursday is the ninth of 10 scheduled OTAs for the Patriots. Their three-day mandatory minicamp — the final portion of the offseason workout program — begins Monday.

Training camp is expected to begin at the end of July.

With Newton sidelined, Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer will share the passing duties.

Given that teams typically do not keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man rosters, Belichick was asked about Stidham’s status with the team.

“There’s competition at every position,” he said. “Any good football player has basically the same mindset, and that’s to go out and improve his individual performance and go out there and perform as well as he can.”

As for Jones, New England’s first-round pick in April, Belichick again kept his comments general but indicated the rookie is progressing just like the rest of the team.

“I think everybody is coming along,” he said. “There’s a lot of teaching, a lot of instruction for any player that hasn’t been in this system. There’s plenty for the ones that have, but they’re all working at it. Mac’s working at it, just like everybody else.

“There’s a lot for all these guys to learn and absorb. It just keeps piling up each day, but, as a group, they’ve worked hard and we’re making progress.”

Advertisement

Jim McBride contributed to this report.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.