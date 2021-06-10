Christian Arroyo, Red Sox take Astros for a wild rollercoaster ride in thrilling comeback victory

Eduardo Rodriguez missed on a 3-2 changeup to Astros’ Yordan Alvarez in the top of the fifth inning Thursday. The walk to Alvarez loaded the bases and with the Sox clinging to a 4-3 lead at the time, manager Alex Cora made his way out of the dugout and took the ball from his lefthanded starter.

The Boston Red Sox averted a sweep at home in the the finale of a three-game set against the Houston Astros, erupting for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase an 8-7 deficit and score a wild 12-8 victory at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

The walk put the Red Sox in a bind. They were down a couple of relievers. Hirokazu Sawamura was out with a sore right hip and Garrett Whitlock was unavailable having pitched an inning (17 pitches) in Wednesday night’s 8-3 loss.

With righty Yuli Gurriel at the plate — who had homered off the Pesky Pole in the first inning off Rodriguez — lefthanders Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez weren’t an option. Cora wanted the righty-on-righty matchup, electing to go with Matt Andriese.

Andriese walked Gurriel on four straight pitches. Andriese then fell behind, 3-0, in the count to Kyle Tucker. On his eighth pitch, Andriese finally threw a strike.

But on the next pitch, Tucker punished a 93-m.p.h. fastball off the center field wall for a bases-clearing double, giving the Astros a 7-4 lead.

In an outing in which Rodriguez appeared ready to at least navigate his way through five frames having yielded just three runs, suddenly took a nightmarish turn.

Rodriguez went 4⅔ innings and was charged with allowing six earned runs despite tying a season-high with 15 swings-and-misses. Yet Rodriguez went deep into counts, causing his pitch count to soar to 106 over that span. With the best offense in baseball, the Astros proved themselves to be disciplined hitters in the box, rarely, if ever, chasing pitches off the plate.

It left Rodriguez — who sat at 92-93 m.p.h. with his fastball — to nibble around the periphery of the plate with his offerings.

In the bottom of the fifth, however, the Red Sox fought back, the game suddenly turning into a slugfest.

With the Sox trailing 7-4, two out, and Christian Vazquez and Rafael Devers at first and third, respectively, Christian Arroyo belted a three-run homer off reliever Brandon Bielak to tie it, 7-7

In the sixth, Jose Altuve responded by clubbing a Darwinzon Hernandez slider that was just inches off the ground, giving the Astros an 8-7 lead.

The Sox then erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Blake Taylor, tying it when Tucker dropped J.D. Martinez’s flyball to right. Bogaerts drew a walk. After Taylor induced Devers to pop to short for the second out, he handed the baton to Enoli Paredes who continued the Astros misery by issuing a walk to Hunter Renfroe then hitting Vazquez with a pitch with the bases load to score Martinez from third with the go-ahead run, 9-8.

Arroyo then negotiated a walk, stretching the Red Sox lead, 10-8, before Bobby Dalbec roped a two-out, two-run double to highlight the sixth-inning onslaught.

Zack Greinke started for the Astros, pitching just three innings while surrendering seven hits, including a Martinez solo shot, and four runs. It was Greinke’s shortest start since May 5, 2014.