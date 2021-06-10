Cleveland Indians trade Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners for player to be named, cash

Bauers was given the Indians’ starting job to open the season despite being outplayed by Bobby Bradley in training camp because he was out of minor league options.

Bauers, who never produced offensively the way the Indians needed, immediately went into the Mariners’ starting lineup for a day game in Detroit. He’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.

Less than a week after designating him for assignment, Cleveland traded first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers Thursday to Seattle for a player to be named or cash.

Bauers batted just .190 with six RBIs in 43 games before the Indians designated him for assignment last weekend and recalled Bradley, who already has a homer and four hits in 10 at-bats since coming up.

With first baseman Evan White out with a hip injury, the Mariners are hoping Bauers can produce. He’ll fill in at first while White, who will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma, works his way back and then likely be used in the outfield.

Mariners manager Scott Servais thinks a change of scenery may help Bauers, who is an excellent fielder but has struggled at the plate.

“It takes some players longer to figure it out the big league level, and sometimes it’s a coach, it’s just being in a different uniform that can somehow flip the switch and allows that player to take off and relax,” Servais said before Thursday’s 8-3 road loss to the Detroit Tigers, during which Bauers hit an RBI single that cut Detroit’s lead to 3-2 in the fourth. “It happens to multiple players, every year in our game and happened to me in my career.

“You get an opportunity to play a little bit, people look at you a little bit differently, they see it through a different lens and maybe they can unlock something. Hopefully that’s what we can do with Jake.”

The 25-year-old Bauers was acquired by Cleveland from Tampa Bay in a three-team deal in 2018. He did not play for the Indians in 2020, spending the abbreviated season at the club’s alternate training site.

In 160 games over two seasons, Bauers batted .218 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs for the Indians.

Mookie Betts sparks Dodgers past Pirates

Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their dominance of the host Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win. Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season to help the Dodgers claim their sixth series sweep of the season.

Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner had two hits each and Zack McKinstry drove in two runs as Los Angeles won its 13th straight over the Pirates.

Phil Bickford picked up his first save when the game was called with one out in the top of the eighth inning after a rain delay of 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Julio Urías (9-2) became the first nine-game winner in the majors by working six innings to give Los Angeles’ overtaxed bullpen a little bit of a breather. Urías added a two-run single in the third off Keller after the Pirates intentionally walked catcher Austin Barnes to load the bases with two outs.

Phillies’ Jean Segura walks it off in 10th

Jean Segura’s two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies took two of three from the three-time defending NL East champions, including a walkoff win Wednesday night on Luke Williams’ first big league homer with two outs in the ninth.

Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He kept jogging around first, toward second and waited for teammates to mob him.

“I knew it was good enough to walk it off so that’s why I [watched] it a little bit,” Segura said.

Out of the hospital

Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro is out of the hospital and transitioning to outpatient occupational and speech therapy in Durham, N.C., after being struck in the head by a line drive last week. Zombro, a righthander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization pitching with Triple-A Durham, was hit by a sharp liner from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning on June 3 . . . The Arizona Diamondbacks fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske with the team struggling to score runs during a brutal stretch in which it has lost 30 of 35 games. The Diamondbacks promoted Rick Short from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman, Arizona’s run production coordinator, as the club’s co-hitting coaches . . . A 37-minute rain delay, Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta was done after four innings and relied upon a relay of four relievers to finish what he started, keeping Cincinnati in check as the Brewers cruised to a 7-2 victory to take two of three from the Reds in the series. Jace Peterson, promoted from Triple-A Nashville at the start of the series, drove in three runs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer as the Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games.

