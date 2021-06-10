Duxbury girls’ lacrosse exacts revenge, shoots past Hingham in Patriot Cup semifinal

“It’s always a fun rivalry,” Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens said. “Hingham is a great team, and it’s so fun to play. I know the girls were really, really up for this game.”

They learned from their mistakes and felt prepared for the rematch, yet it didn’t start the way they hoped it might. The Dragons fell behind by five goals early, but they never panicked and rallied to earn a 14-10 victory at Duxbury High in the Patriot Cup semifinals Thursday night.

DUXBURY — With a mid-May loss to rival Hingham still fresh on their minds, members of the Duxbury girls’ lacrosse team eagerly awaited a chance at redemption.

The ninth-ranked Dragons (10-3), the 2-seed from the Keenan Division, trailed 6-2 through three and 7-2 early in the second, but they went on a 5-1 flurry to slice the deficit to 8-7 at halftime, took an 11-10 edge through three, and blanked the No. 18 Harborwomen (7-6) in the fourth.

Junior Bella Fisher fueled the Dragons with six goals and nine draw controls, junior Sophia Prouty added two goals and four assists, and Merry Gillis, Emerson Hunt, and Liz Delia anchored a strong defensive effort for the Dragons.

That May loss to the Harborwomen will always sting to some degree when they think about it, but the Dragons are proud of how they regrouped.

“Our last game against Hingham was definitely a turning point in our season,” Fisher said. “We really needed to dial in and recognize what to work on as a team. We took it as not necessarily a loss, but as a learning experience.”

Shea Berigan, who paced Hingham with four goals and an assist, helped the Harborwomen fly out to an early edge. Hingham consistently had the advantage on ground balls and was firmly in front. The Dragons were puzzled, but they weren’t defeated.

“Looking up and seeing that deficit made us so angry, but in the best way possible,” Fisher said.

Fisher trimmed it 7-3, off a feed from Nora Lema, and Julia Adamski, Maddy King, and Ellie Wall all helped the Dragons storm back. Fisher converted three times in the third, Anna Sovik and Prouty were key in the fourth, and Duxbury won nearly every ground ball and caused several turnovers.

The Dragons, who are scheduled to face Hanover, the 2-seed from the Fisher Division, in the championship game Monday, are one win away from hoisting the Cup. First, they’ll cherish this one.

“The energy was there,” said Gillis, a senior captain. “To feel that revenge on them, especially in the Patriot Cup, is the greatest feeling ever.”