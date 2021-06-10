EMass baseball: Duxbury’s Chris Walsh headlines Players of the Week

Jesse McCullough, Lincoln-Sudbury — Across three Dual County League wins this week, the senior second basemen went 9 for 11 with seven runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base, helping the Warriors capture the DCL Large Division title with Wednesday’s 18-5 win over Acton-Boxborough.

Dennis Colleran, North Attleborough — The Northeastern-bound righthander continued his dominant senior season Tuesday, tossing a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in an 11-1 Hockomock League win over Sharon. Colleran sports a 0.52 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 27 innings this spring.

Aidan Ritter, Andover —The senior collected six hits, scored three runs, and drove in a pair for the Warriors during a 2-1 week in the Merrimack Valley Conference. In Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Haverhill, Ritter went 4 for 4 at the plate and added seven strikeouts in six innings to earn the win on the mound.

Thomas Shurtleff, Medfield — The junior righthander, committed to the University of Pennsylvania, was brilliant in Monday’s Tri-Valley League showdown against Hopkinton, scattering two hits and one run while striking out 13 in a complete-game effort as the No. 6 Warriors (14-1) edged No. 12 Hopkinton, 5-1.

Chris Walsh, Duxbury — The sophomore has collected all three wins for the Dragons during their run to the Patriot Cup semifinals, spinning a pair of two-hitters against Pembroke (2-0) and Scituate (7-2). Walsh also launched a solo home run in the win over the Titans.