Astros at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 63: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 10, 2021, 1 hour ago
Eduardo Rodriguez gave up a season-high six runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in an 11-2 loss at Houston on May 31.
The Red Sox were pounded again Wednesday night, dropping an 8-3 decision to the Astros. It was Boston’s fifth loss in six meetings against Houston.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, tonight’s matchup will be the last time they face Astros during the regular season. Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound tonight as the Red Sox look to avoid a sweep at Fenway Park

Lineups

ASTROS (35-26): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38 ERA)

RED SOX (37-25): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Astros vs. Rodriguez: Altuve 4-10, Brantley 1-6, Bregman 3-9, Correa 6-9, Gurriel 1-6, Jones 1-1, Maldonado 2-7, McCormick 0-2, Straw 0-2, Tucker 1-2.

Red Sox vs. Greinke: Gonzalez 1-7, Hernández 3-12, Martinez 4-16, Plawecki 2-6, Renfroe 6-21, Santana 0-5, Verdugo 1-6.

Stat of the day: Greinke is 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in three games (two starts) at Fenway Park.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts leads American League shortstops in extra-base hits (27), RBI (38) and home runs (tied, 11). He also leads AL shortstops in batting average (.321), OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.543), OPS (.921), and doubles (16) … Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 7.84 ERA in five career starts against the Astros, including giving up a season-high six runs on seven hits over 4⅔ innings in an 11-2 loss at Houston on May 31 … Greinke is 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA over his past five starts, but has struggled in his career against the Red Sox, going 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts).

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

