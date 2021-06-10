Jared Bednar cleared to coach Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 after COVID-19 testing irregularity

Defenseman Devon Toews said the rest of the coaching staff ran the team’s game-day practice and bristled at questions about Bednar’s potential absence for the most important game of the season.

An Avalanche spokesman confirmed Bednar would be behind the bench in Las Vegas after the matter was resolved. Bednar was not at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday morning because of the coronavirus testing snafu.

Jared Bednar was cleared to coach the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night after missing the morning skate because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity.

“It was pretty much business as usual,” Toews said. “There’s nothing to it, guys, in that standpoint. We come to the rink, we prepare for the game tonight. If we have Jared, we have Jared. If we don’t, we’ll prepare for that, as well. We’re ready to go as a group and we’re excited for the challenge.”

This is not the first time the NHL playoffs has gotten a virus testing scare. A laboratory error caused multiple false positives for the Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues during the first round, though an investigation ensured all players involved didn’t miss a game.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly earlier in the playoffs said nine of the 12 US-based playoff teams had reached the fully vaccinated threshold of 85 percent of the traveling party to qualify for relaxed protocols. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are the only team of the four left in the US to confirm full vaccination.

The Montreal Canadiens are close to joining them after players got their second vaccine doses Wednesday.

Montreal will face the winner of the Vegas-Colorado series, with Tampa Bay going up against the New York Islanders in the third round for a second consecutive year.

Hart finalists named

Oilers center Connor McDavid, Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, and Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

McDavid, considered the likely winner of the award, dominated the scoring race with 105 points in 56 games — 21 more than runner-up and Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who won MVP honors last year. A McDavid win would make the Oilers the first team with different Hart Trophy winners in consecutive seasons since the Bruins in 1968-69 (Phil Esposito) and 1969-70 (Bobby Orr).