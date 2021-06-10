One of the best municipal golf courses in the US is right here in Boston, according to the experts

In another sign that the city of Boston’s investment in its municipal golf courses has paid off, George Wright Golf Course was ranked No. 3 in Golf magazine’s list of the 30 best municipal golf courses in America.

The course in Hyde Park was created by famed designer Donald Ross in 1938 with funding from the Works Project Administration, a New Deal agency.

In 2004, the city took operational control over the course, as well as the course at Franklin Park, another Ross creation, allocating about $200,000 a year to invest in each.