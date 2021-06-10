Weymouth’s Sam Mewis scores in US women’s 1-0 win over Portugal in soccer

HOUSTON — Sam Mewis of Weymouth, Mass., scored in the 76th minute and the U.S. national team beat Portugal 1-0 in the Summer Series on Thursday night.

The US women are undefeated in 40 straight matches, the third longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 54 games on American soil.

The lineup included nine players who started in the World Cup final. Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath were not available because of injury.