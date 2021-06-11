The Boston Pops to stage Fourth of July concert at Tanglewood

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart will lead a 2 1/2-hour show of patriotic favorites in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, culminating in the orchestra’s July 4 signature sign-off, Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture. The program, starting at 8 p.m., also will include guest appearances by bandleader and composer Jon Batiste and gospel singer Mavis Staples, as well as the Six-String Soldiers of the US Army Field Band and the US Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants.

The Boston Pops’ annual July 4 extravaganza will take place at Tanglewood this year. The concert will welcome a live audience of 9,000, the first such audience at the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Berkshires summer home since it was shuttered due to the pandemic through the summer of 2020. The concert will be broadcast live on WHDH-TV Channel 7 and Bloomberg TV and radio, and it will be streamed on Bloomberg’s digital outlets.

A fireworks display from Boston Common will be broadcast immediately afterwards. but there will be no fireworks show at Tanglewood following the performance, nor video jumbotrons or concert sound on Boston Common.

“We are thrilled that this special event will launch Tanglewood’s reopening and that we will have a chance to show Boston Pops fans across the country the great beauty and appeal of one of America’s most beloved summer music festivals,” said Lockhart in a statement.

Special invitations will be made to veterans, first responders, and health-care workers through Tanglewood’s partner organizations.

Free tickets (limited to four per household) will also be available to the general public starting June 21 at 10 a.m. at tanglewood.org/july4. Tickets will be required for access to the Tanglewood grounds.

Following last year’s cancellation, the Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular plans to return to the Esplanade in 2022. Tanglewood’s usual July 4 headliner, James Taylor, will return to the Shed on July 4, 2022.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.